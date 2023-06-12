Which former champion recently got called out on social media? Concerned WWE star's reaction and more disclosed

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin was drafted as a free agent during WWE Draft 2023. Despite his status, Corbin has been going through a lean patch when it comes to his in-ring performances, as he lost to Cameron Grimes in record time and also succumbed to a defeat to Butch on the latest episode of SmackDown.

Currently, it seems as though Baron Corbin can't pick up a win on social media either. He’s been going back and forth with TikToker Chef (@ChefReactions) on social media. The entire premise of the social media altercation is Chef Reactions calling out Corbin for his cooking skills on TikTok.

In their latest spat, Baron Corbin responded to a video by Chef Reactions where the chef is reacting to one of Corbin’s cooking videos, which was a reaction to the chef’s previous reaction. While it’s confusing to keep up with the timeline, an easy way to sum it up is concluding both Corbin and Chef are at each other’s throats, and the reason is not yet known.

Check out the latest interaction below:

The former United States Champion asked whether a tomahawk steak can knock out a person and what he should throw in the Chef’s face next.

It seems that this isn’t the end of this virtual argument, and one can expect further developments in this feud in the future.

WWE Superstar who recently defeated Baron Corbin showed support to Chef Reactions

The fans are well-invested in this social media feud, and so is Cameron Grimes.

It so happened that Chef Reactions took a shot at Baron Corbin’s defeat by Cameron Grimes, where the latter pinned the former US Champion in six seconds. To that, Grimes chimed in with a “Tell him Chef!” to add to the humiliation.

Given that Grimes has been targeting Corbin for the past few weeks, it’s understandable why he sided with Chef Reactions. Grimes attacked Corbin on the latest episode of SmackDown after the latter was cribbing following his loss to Butch.

Corbin has also made his way to NXT, where he is in a feud with Carmelo Hayes. The NXT Champion made his way down to SmackDown as the two engaged in a fistfight.

Meanwhile, Chef Reactions got a shoutout from Michael Cole on SmackDown, so that’s saying something!

Do you think WWE is brewing something more behind the curtain of a virtual feud? Let us know in the comments section below.

