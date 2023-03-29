Omos is scheduled to take on Brock Lesnar at WWE WrestleMania 39. However, just days before his scheduled clash, The Nigerian Giant's manager MVP blasted The Beast incarnate in an epic rant.

On the latest episode of the After The Bell podcast, the former champion targeted Lesnar. MVP fired several verbal volleys at the former UFC Champion before criticizing Lesnar for offering him cheap alcohol. While referencing the infamous segment on WWE RAW, which saw Brock throw his drink in MVP's face, the 49-year-old star further flayed The Beast, calling him a person with "no class."

"That stuff was like grain alcohol, and I felt like you could taste the oil, the lubrication they use for metal – it was disgusting. Brock, he’s a farmer. He has no class, he has no culture. He plays in dirt. He grew up on farms, running around in his bare feet, playing with manure."

On another note, while there were rumors of WWE planning a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther at WrestleMania 39, it couldn't happen. Instead, the company chose to pit The Nigerian Giant against The Beast at The Show of Shows. While the company has left no stone unturned in hyping the match, it will be interesting to see if the high-profile encounter delivers at WrestleMania 39.

What happened between Brock Lesnar and Omos on WWE RAW just days before their high-profile match at WrestleMania 39?

The recent episode of WWE RAW saw a WrestleMania weigh-in between Brock Lesnar and Omos. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Beast Incarnate during the segment as he was humiliated by The Nigerian Giant once again.

Lesnar attacked Omos as soon as he got in the ring. The Beast hit The Colossus with a clothesline before delivering a running shoulder tackle. However, Omos soon gathered himself to deliver a devastating boot to his rival.

Later, during a backstage interview, MVP claimed that Brock Lesnar was afraid of The Nigerian Giant.

"Today was supposed to be a weigh-in. That’s it. But Brock Lesnar was so humiliated last week that he wanted to make a statement this week. And instead of being on the weigh-in, he violently attacked The Nigerian Giant so much so, that he picked up a scale. Brock Lesnar grabbed a weapon to try to attack The Nigerian Giant. That tells me that Brock Lesanr was scared. Have you ever seen Brock Lesnar grab a weapon?"

Is Brock Lesnar afraid of Omos? Will The Beast be able to defeat The Nigerian Giant at WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Was Bo Dallas better than Bray Wyatt? A WWE Hall of Famer said so here

Poll : 0 votes