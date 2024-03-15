Which former World Champion remarked on his tiff with CM Punk at recent WWE event?

CM Punk made his return to WWE at the Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 Premium Live Event in Chicago, and fans blew the roof off the arena. Even though there were expectations that he would return, Triple H surprised the WWE Universe by announcing Randy Orton's return at the same event. Fans assumed The Game would bring back only one of them at the premium live event, and the speculations had almost died.

After his return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, CM Punk was scheduled for the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Unfortunately, he injured his triceps during the match and announced he would not be a part of WrestleMania 40. Since the injury, the Second City Saint started popping up backstage on WWE NXT. He has been around the white and gold brand to help the talent grow. Apart from that, Punk can share some of his experience with NXT by being a co-General Manager with Ava or even a commentator. Speaking of commentators, The Straight Edge Superstar recently got into a backstage tiff with WWE legend Booker T, who is NXT's color commentator, along with Vic Joseph.

The former World Heavyweight Champion revealed the situation during an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore.

"[Did you see Punk last night at the NXT tapings?] I did. I saw Punk. [What's funny?] No, we'll talk about that off the air. But I almost had a like a little run-in with CM Punk. I mean, the internet might wanna pick that up. Me and CM Punk almost got into it at NXT this week. We'll talk about it later. I don't want to put it out there because they're gonna pick it up and, you know, run with it. But, you know, yeah, I'll talk to you about that off the air," Booker T said.

Expand Tweet

After the incident surfaced, fans took to social media to react to the situation. Some of them have commented that Booker T did not need to bring it up on-air, while some believe Punk will get fired again if he resorts to his older ways.

WWE legend was more impressed with Mercedes Mone's AEW debut than CM Punk's

When CM Punk made his AEW debut, it led to a quite fiery segment. He took several shots at WWE and how his departure was handled and then went on to hype the crowd. Recently, Mercedes Mone made her AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business.

WWE legend Bully Ray believes that the impact Mone had on the crowd following her AEW debut was much larger than what Punk had back in the day.

According to him, Mercedes Mone, saying, "I want to be here," was much more inclined towards what wrestling fans want to hear than The Straight Edge Superstar's "I'm home."