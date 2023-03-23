Which former WWE Champion is set to return during WrestleMania 39 weekend? Looking at his potential role

WWE fever is sky-high as WrestleMania 39 fast approaches. The Show of Shows returns to Hollywood after 18 years, and the spectacle promises to be memorable.

Several blockbuster matches have been confirmed, with the main event being Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Meanwhile, Women's Royal Rumble winner Rhea Ripley looks to dethrone SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair in a 'Mania rematch. John Cena is set to return to The Show of Shows as he collides with Austin Theory.

Although this is the first WrestleMania under Triple H's creative regime, fans can expect The Game to bring back a handful of legends during WrestleMania weekend. Stone Cold Steve Austin is rumored to be attending the event, and now murmurs indicate that another Hall of Famer will be in town.

Former WWE Champion Mick Foley has teased an on-screen appearance during Mania weekend, presumably SmackDown. The Hardcore legend has confirmed that he won't be in attendance at the SoFi Stadium for Mania.

Mick Foley @foleyispod



Get 20% off a Foley cameo for

cameo.com/mickfoley Check out this young fan’s reaction when he hears and sees Mick on his TV. It’s awesome!Get 20% off a Foley cameo for #StPatricksDay at Check out this young fan’s reaction when he hears and sees Mick on his TV. It’s awesome!Get 20% off a Foley cameo for #StPatricksDay atcameo.com/mickfoley https://t.co/9gXRMp6S9d

Foley, however, didn't rule out a surprise appearance on the last televised show before WrestleMania 39- SmackDown.

“On Friday night, I may be a part of WWE programming. Just putting it out there. Sunday, I won’t be in attendance. I might watch it at the hotel. I might catch a flight."

The former RAW General Manager is set to return at an opportune time, providing his appearance with many possibilities. Assuming the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal takes place on SmackDown before Mania, we can expect Foley to hand the trophy to the winner.

Another possibility would be Foley announcing the final inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. He may also name himself as the person who will induct Rey Mysterio into the prestigious group, inserting The Hardcore Legend into the Rey-Dominik saga.

"Dresslemania 3" will occur after the first night of WWE WrestleMania 39

Mick Foley @foleyispod



For more info: Looking for a place to hang after the first night of Mania? Your search is over! Join Mick, Mickie James, Lisa, Marie Veron, SoCal Val, and a few special guests for #Dresslemania - we’ll be raising money for a great cause #ChildHelp For more info: Dresslemania.com Looking for a place to hang after the first night of Mania? Your search is over! Join Mick, Mickie James, Lisa, Marie Veron, SoCal Val, and a few special guests for #Dresslemania - we’ll be raising money for a great cause #ChildHelpFor more info: Dresslemania.com https://t.co/x2uC6S5h5D

The Hardcore Legend also recently hyped "Dresslemania 3" on his official Twitter account. Foley, the host of the event, will conduct interviews, tell stories, and walk us through a fashion show.

Foley also announced that Mickie James, Marie Veron, and SoCal Val would attend "Dresslemania 3." The Hall of Famer confirmed that the show would raise money for Child Help - an organization that promotes child welfare and prevents abuse.

The former WWE Champion is pumped up for WrestleMania 39! By the looks of things, he could also have a memorable weekend.

