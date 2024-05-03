Which former WWE champion teased massive Uncle Howdy teaser ahead of Backlash France?

Just a couple of days before the Backlash Premium Live Event, former WWE champion Matt Hardy took to social media and posted the ongoing QR code of Uncle Howdy, adding more fuel to the speculation that they could both make their return to the company as early as the upcoming PLE.

WWE has teased Uncle Howdy's storyline on multiple occasions lately as a tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. Wyatt's brother, Bo Dallas, played the character of Uncle Howdy, but things didn't go as planned, and he has been away from the company for quite some time.

Still, over the past few months, there has been growing speculation that Uncle Howdy will eventually return to the company and form a new faction, Wyatt 6, as a tribute to Bray Wyatt.

Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, and Erick Rowan are rumored to be part of this faction. Matt Hardy, who left AEW after his contract expired, could also join the faction should he return to the company. It is likely that he will sign a deal to come back after a few years.

Matt Hardy doesn't rule out being part of the Uncle Howdy storyline should he return to WWE

Fans should expect Matt Hardy to sign a deal with WWE and make his return to the company. Should this happen, it wouldn't come as a surprise if he got involved in the Uncle Howdy storyline.

The veteran wrestler recently opened up about this possibility and revealed that it would be under consideration since he worked with Bray Wyatt in the past and had nothing but respect for him. During an appearance on the Cultaholic Wrestling podcast, he said:

"I just have such a storied history with Windham Rotunda, Bray Wyatt, that I am obviously going to be in consideration for that. It's pro wrestling, you never say never," Matt Hardy said.

It remains to be seen when the company plans to proceed with the Uncle Howdy story and whether fans could see another teaser at the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event.

