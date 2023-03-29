Which Marvel Superhero did Cody Rhodes try to imitate? Unseen footage of The American Nightmare goes viral

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to take on The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39. However, The American Nightmare has been the talk of the town lately for different reasons.

An old clip from The American Nightmare's initial run in WWE has recently been making the rounds on the internet. It is being said that Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark-inspired gimmick towards the end of his first run in WWE. However, it never saw the light of day due to The American Nightmare cutting ties with the Stamford-based company.

In the clip, which has now gone viral on the internet, Cody can be seen taking shots at John Cena and his merchandise sales. The short clip also features Rhodes' wife, Brandi Rhodes, who complains about The American Nightmare not having a tour bus before referring to him as "the heir of Rhodes' dynasty".

Humble Wrestling @WrestlingHumble I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day.



I just found out Cody Rhodes was working on a Tony Stark inspired character towards the end of his first WWE run which never saw the light of the day. https://t.co/9n01JMvegL

Cody Rhodes's had an average first stint with the Stamford-based company. While he showed a lot of promise, the talented superstar failed to break through in the main event scene. Following a couple of lackluster gimmicks, The American Nightmare finally left WWE after requesting his release in 2016.

Cody Rhodes could become the Undisputed Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39

As mentioned earlier, Cody Rhodes will go one-on-one against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania Hollywood. While it could be anybody's game, The American Nightmare is currently the favorite to dethrone Reigns, making his dream of winning the WWE Championship a reality.

Cultaholic Wrestling @Cultaholic This whole segment was great, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns feels BIG This whole segment was great, Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns feels BIG 🔥 https://t.co/jzr67nN46E

The company has done amazingly well in hyping the match. While the duo have been targeting each other on WWE's weekly shows, Rhodes has arguably overshadowed The Head of the Table with his promo work during their build-up. Hall of Famer journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on The American Nightmare's promo work:

"Tribal Chief, I acknowledge you. However, I have never seen someone so passionate go after a championship and finish the story he talks about. This past Monday, Cody Rhodes delivered a promo his father would have been so very proud of. I could see his father in him, actually, doing it. He's graduated to that spot. Cody winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship is something that the fans want, something that all the people say is going to happen," said Bill Apter.

