Jay Briscoe's death sent shockwaves throughout the wrestling world. It is truly devastating news and one that will surely be talked about for a long time. 2023 couldn't have begun on a worse note.

Tributes poured in from every corner of the community the minute Briscoe's death was revealed to the public. The likes of Christopher Daniels, Taz, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and others all paid homage to the former ROH star. He also received messages from the WWE camp, including a touching one from people in Roman Reigns' Bloodline.

The real-life Jamin Pugh was honored by The Usos on Twitter. They tweeted out a message paying tribute to him and his family.

"RIP to the homie Jay Briscoe. Condolences to the your family. Rest in paradise uso.🙏@SussexCoChicken #DemBoyz"

It is nice to see wrestlers acknowledging the life of a fellow competitor from another promotion. We at Sportskeeda were saddened to hear of his passing and offer our most sincere condolences to his family and friends.

Tony Khan announces the news of Jay Briscoe's death

Jay Briscoe's tragic death was revealed to the world by AEW and ROH CEO, Tony Khan. In a tweet, he paid homage to the former ROH star and touched upon the success and impact he had on the promotion and on wrestling in general.

"Sadly, Jamin Pugh has passed away. Known to fans as Jay Briscoe, he was a star in ROH for over 20 years, from the first show until today. Jay and his brother Mark dominated ROH, reigning as champions to this day. We'll do whatever we can to support his family. Rest In Peace Jamin."

Briscoe's resume glitters with championships and accomplishments. Talking about any particular one would be doing a disservice to the rest. Nevertheless, the man was a two-time ROH World Champion, a one-time ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, and a staggering 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. All thirteen of them came alongside his brother, Mark Briscoe.

Before his death, the real-life Jamin Pugh was reigning as ROH World Tag Team Champion, having won the title from FTR in a Dog Collar match at ROH Final Battle. The Briscoes will most likely be stripped of their titles, but expect a proper tribute for the late wrestler before that is done.

