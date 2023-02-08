Which Mexican WWE star is currently troubled by visa issues? Debut and other plans hampered

WWE NXT recently held its Vengeance Day event last Saturday, and one superstar that fans were expecting to see was Dragon Lee. However, it looks like plans for the Mexican star may have to be put on hold for a while.

As reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Mexican superstar Dragon Lee is unable to appear in WWE programming at the moment due to visa issues. As it turns out, his debut at the Stamford-based promotion was supposed to be at the February 4 NXT event.

“They didn’t, they’re not relying on bringing in so many indie guys. I’m sure they wanted to introduce Dragon Lee, but he’s having visa issues, so he’s not there yet.”

Although visa issues may be hindering the luchador's appearance with the Stamford-based promotion, he recently hinted in a Tweet that his arrival is coming soon.

Lee announced that he signed with WWE in December 2022, right after defeating FTR for the AAA World Tag Team Championship alongside his brother, Dralistico. During the announcement, he stated that he was supposed to start in January.

Dragon has appeared in many wrestling promotions over the years. Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre, Ring of Honor, NJPW, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, and briefly at AEW to name a few. While on the Jacksonville-based promotion, he teamed up with Andrade El Idolo and real-life brother Rush. The trio was unsuccessful in defeating The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the first round of the AEW World Trios Championship.

Top WWE Superstar encouraged Dragon Lee to join the company

Given the luchador's time outside the company, it's no wonder that he formed multiple friendships along the way. One of them being Finn Balor.

While speaking with ESPN, Dragon Lee mentioned that he had already met up with the company already in the past. However, his interest reignited after a conversation with the current RAW star. Not long after, the 27-year-old worked with some of WWE's staff before signing a contract in December 2022.

"[Finn Balor] told me, 'Would you like to be in WWE?'" Lee said with a laugh. "I said, 'Yeah, sure. Why not?' ... It was something special for me."

Dragon Lee has collected a number of championships and accomplishments throughout his illustrious wrestling career. It will be interesting to see what kind of performer he will be once he officially debuts in the Stamford-based promotion.

