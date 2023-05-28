Which retired WWE stars were responsible for Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa's big loss at Night of Champions 2023?

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa suffered a huge loss at Night of Champions 2023. The duo failed to capture the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. That brings up the question: who was responsible for the match’s outcome?

According to Fightful Select, Michael P. Hayes and Jason Jordan produced the epic main event of WWE Night of Champions. The former WWE stars were responsible for the shocking turn of events that led to the implosion of The Bloodline.

For those who didn’t watch the show, The Usos rushed to the ringside to influence the match outcome. Jimmy and Jey took out Kevin Owens from the ring and buried him under the announcer’s table. They then entered the ring to focus on Sami Zayn.

The brothers inadvertently took out Solo Sikoa with double superkicks. Roman Reigns saw what they did and took out his anger on Jimmy who knocked out the Tribal Chief with a huge superkick. Jimmy told Jey that he should’ve done the same years ago before delivering another superkick on Roman Reigns.

The interference allowed Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to hit their combined finishers on Solo Sikoa for the win. A visibly shocked Roman looked on from outside the ring as the champions celebrated their win.

Roman Reigns will be on SmackDown after Night of Champions 2023

The Tribal Chief hit 1,000 days as Universal Champion on May 27. WWE dropped a video package for their top star to hype his incredible accomplishment. Roman is one of five guys with a title run of one thousand days or more.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion will be on SmackDown next week to celebrate his huge milestone. Click here to read what Solo Sikoa might do after the awful betrayal at Night of Champions.

It remains to be seen how The Bloodline storyline will progress next week on SmackDown.

How would you rate The Bloodline storyline? Let us know in the comments section below!

