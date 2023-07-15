Which top star did Michael Cole savagely insult on WWE SmackDown? Hint: It's NOT Bayley

Michael Cole is one of the most popular voices in the history of WWE. Cole is currently working as a color commentator on SmackDown alongside Wade Barrett. During the recent edition of the blue brand, Cole and Barrett were joined by Austin Theory for an Invitational match for the United States Championship.

During the match, Theory questioned the intensity and determination of the competitors, suggesting that he didn't comprehend their level of commitment. However, Michael Cole replied with a disparaging remark aimed at the current US Champion. The iconic commentator savagely insulted Theory and said that:

"The WWE fas are chanting 'This is Awesome' just because they never say that about YOUR matches, but none the less."

This is not the first time that Michael Cole has engaged in conversations with WWE Superstars. Bayley is also another star who sometimes has annoying interactions with Cole on Smackdown.

Austin Theory mocked Michael Cole & made a bold claim

In an exclusive interview with Cathy Kelly, the current United State Champion finally reacted on his beef with Michale Cole. Theory said that he had a lot to say and then mocked Cole by saying that he is "nobody in the company."

Additionally, the US Champion confidently declared that he would defeat the winner of the Invitational tournament. Theory referenced his recent matches against Rey Mysterio, John Cena, and Edge, highlighting how they all failed to beat him. A-Town asserted that he is determined to remain at the top of the division.

For those unaware, in the recent SmackDown, the first round of the US Championship Invitational took place where AJ Styles, Grayson Waller, Butch, and Santos Escobar competed. After a hard-fought match, Escobar emerged victorious and advanced to the next round.

On the next episode of SmackDown, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, Cameron Grimes, and LA Knight are scheduled to compete in another first-round match. The winner of this match will earn the opportunity to face Escobar and become the number-one contender for the United States Championship.

There is speculation that LA Knight, who recently cut a promo on SmackDown expressing his desire to become a champion, will qualify for SummerSlam 2023. According to reports, Theory is expected to drop the championship at the upcoming event. If these reports are accurate, it will be interesting to see who will dethrone Theory and become the next US Champion.

A match between LA Knight & Austin Theory is something fans are rooting for at the Biggest Party of Summer.