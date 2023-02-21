Which top WWE star threatened Sami Zayn's wife? The instant karma that followed

Sami Zayn is undeniably the hottest act in WWE today. Zayn revived his career with his "Honorary Uce" gimmick and embarked on a remarkable singles run after breaking free from The Bloodline.

At Royal Rumble 2023, after Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens, Zayn chose to betray The Bloodline, which filled Jey Uso's eyes with tears. The Tribal Chief was upset with the implosion, as Reigns blamed the Canadian Superstar for taking away his Right-Hand Man.

Holding him responsible for the turmoil in The Bloodline, The Head of The Table started targeting the former Honorary Uce's family, even outright threatening and insulting them in his hometown of Montreal.

At WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, Sami Zayn's wife, Khadija, was in the front row of the audience, cheering him on. At one point, she was seen shouting, "He loved you," to Roman Reigns. Not one to let Zayn's actions slide, Reigns assaulted the three-time IC Champion in front of his spouse and even threatened her.

The popular SmackDown Superstar took issue with the champion's actions. Zayn viciously beat down The Tribal Chief, much to the delight of the Montreal crowd, and then kissed his wife in the front row.

As endearing and resilient as Zayn was at WWE Elimination Chamber, he failed to defeat Roman Reigns in a hellacious match marred by controversy and external interference.

Sami Zayn's wife finally made a very public appearance at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023

WWE @WWE



’s wife, Khadija, explains why her husband’s battle with "This is his moment." @SamiZayn ’s wife, Khadija, explains why her husband’s battle with @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber will be an emotional moment for their family. "This is his moment."@SamiZayn’s wife, Khadija, explains why her husband’s battle with @WWERomanReigns at #WWEChamber will be an emotional moment for their family. https://t.co/ipH1SyajDy

Before his program with The Tribal Chief, little was known about Sami Zayn's personal life. The former IC Champion likes to keep his life private. As such, it was shocking when Reigns openly began mentioning the SmackDown Superstar's wife and kids.

Following WWE Elimination Chamber 2023, fans now know about Zayn's wife. Her name is Khadija, nicknamed Deeja. As shown by the former Honorary Uce's romantic actions in Montreal last weekend, they seem to have a close, loving relationship.

Before Zayn's emotional battle against Roman Reigns, Khadija discussed what the match at Elimination Chamber meant for her husband. During the short clip, she also revealed that the couple have a son together.

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes