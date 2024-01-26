Which WWE faction does CM Punk want to join? Chances of it happening

CM Punk has been back with WWE for around two months now, and for many, it still doesn't quite feel real.

Having left in dramatic fashion following a major walk out back in 2014, Punk returning to WWE felt unrealistic. He is back, however, and The Voice Of The Voiceless has already begun interacting with various stars. This includes Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Drew McIntyre, Adam Pearce, and even The Judgment Day.

Interestingly, Punk recently revealed that he wants to join a popular stable the promotion currently showcases each week. He has sent an application to join Damage CTRL. While many fans love the idea of the former World Champion joining the stable, it will probably not happen.

For starters, CM Punk was likely joking about joining the group. Playful banter on social media is never taken too seriously. Punk joking about joining the faction with Bayley or in a video with Dakota Kai is almost certainly just the talented performers goofing around.

Even if The Best in the World was serious about joining the group, it is still very unlikely. The stable exclusively has an all-female line-up, so it would need to change dramatically to welcome Punk into the fold. Beyond that, The Straight Edge Superstar is on RAW, while Damage CTRL is on SmackDown. Punk may never get his wish.

CM Punk hopes to achieve a new goal at the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble

While CM Punk joining Damage CTRL is very unlikely to happen, The Straight Edge Superstar does have other goals.

The Voice Of The Voiceless wants to win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match. Despite competing in the match several times during his first run with WWE, Punk never actually won the Rumble.

Winning the 30-man match isn't the end of Punk's lofty goals, however. The former WWE Champion wants to go on to headline WrestleMania. While he competed at the massive show many times, Punk never closed the show out. He has the chance to do that this year.

If Punk does win the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match, he could go on to challenge either Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship or Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Winning either title in the main event of WrestleMania could be career-defining for The Second City Saint.

