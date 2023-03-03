Which WWE Hall of Famer (not Triple H) did Stephanie McMahon complain 'kissed like a fish?' Details on the awkward segment disclosed

WWE is known for pushing the boundaries at times when it comes to storylines and segments, leaving fans in bewilderment. Despite being married to Triple H in real-life, Stephanie McMahon shared a few segments on WWE television that left the other stars involved feeling quite uncomfortable.

By the early 2000s, The Game and Stephanie McMahon portrayed a married couple on-screen. Around that time, Triple H engaged in a feud with Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship. Complications arose when Angle started having feelings for Stephanie McMahon on a storyline basis. Later, she also displayed signs of being reciprocated by Kurt Angle's feelings.

In a backstage segment featuring Angle and Stephanie, the two had to share a kiss. The former WWE Champion later cited the awkwardness in shooting that segment, considering that her father, Vince McMahon directed the segment and was present in the room. The 54-year-old stated that Stephanie McMahon later told him that he 'kissed a fish':

“It was very uncomfortable. Vince, not only was he directing, he was literally two feet away from us. The camera was right here, Stephanie and I are here, and Vince is right behind the camera looking at us. I’m not saying he felt like he looked like he was aroused, but he had this look like, I want to see this. So, I kissed Stephanie, and I do it like this because I’m nervous as hell. I look like a duck, fish lips. Stephanie afterward said, ‘You kiss like a fish.’ I said, ‘What the hell do you want me to do?" [H/T Wrestling Headlines]

While WWE has leveled down the nature of their content given their PG rating, they continue to keep fans confused.

A few years ago, they received widespread criticism for a segment with Bobby Lashley and Lana during his feud with Miro (fka Rusev). The couple were married in real-life, but Lana had to portray her romantic involvement with The All Mighty.

Randy Orton had a bold segment of kissing Stephanie McMahon in front of Triple H in 2009

Randy Orton and Triple H complimented each other well on-screen, given their association with Evolution in the early 2000s. While the stable assisted to push Orton as a major star, a couple of intense rivalries brewed among them as well.

The Viper and Hunter's feud reignited in 2009, and the two clashed at WrestleMania 25. Randy Orton was engaged in a battle with the McMahon family.

During a segment on an edition of RAW ahead of their Mania match, Orton's faction, The Legacy, featuring Cody Rhodes and Ted Dibiase, came out to the ring to assault Triple H.

By then, Stephanie McMahon came to his aid to prevent them from doing any further harm, but The Viper hit her with an RKO before proceeding to kiss her while The Game was handcuffed to the ropes.

The segment garnered mixed reactions and backlash from fans, given its inappropriate nature.

In the first half of last year, Stephanie McMahon stated that she was taking time off from her administrative duties to focus on her family and other personal matters. However, following Vince McMahon having to step down as Chairman of WWE, his daughter, and Nick Khan was announced as co-CEOs of the company.

Stephanie McMahon last competed in the ring at WrestleMania 34 in a mixed-tag team match alongside her husband against Kurt Angle and a debuting Ronda Rousey.

