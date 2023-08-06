Which WWE legend was allegedly responsible for Cody Rhodes' win over Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam? 

Cody Rhodes wanted to "finish his story" with Brock Lesnar tonight, and that's what he did. The star went into his most physical challenge at Ford Field, Detroit, and passed with flying colors. The match was predicted to be a blockbuster, it did not disappoint.

The bout saw Lesar get the upper hand on several occasions, even delivering an F5 to Rhodes on the announcers' desk. The star was then taken aback as Rhodes made it back to the ring, despite the odds being against him. It then took a Kimura Lock and three Cross Rhodes from The American Nightmare to slay The Beast and emerge victorious.

According to PWInsider, the match tonight was produced by WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes. The Fabulous Freebird has produced many matches for the superstars in the past. According to the reports, he is also going to be one of the producers for the Tribal Combat between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso, along with Jason Jordan.

The Hall of Famer has been in a backstage role for over two decades now. He started off in 1999 and is now one of the most senior producers in the company. According to rumors, Hayes is trusted to produce all the main events and matches that have huge superstars involved due to his seniority and experience.

Cody Rhodes reveals why his match against Brock Lesnar didn't have any stipulations

Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar's feud has seen three matches between them. While the rivalry has been intense and the matches have been highly physical, surprisingly, they have all been traditional singles matches. While both superstars are capable of delivering any kind of match, there haven't been any stipulations.

During a recent conversation with Sean Ross Sapp, Cody Rhodes revealed why his match against The Beast had no stipulations. He claimed both superstars didn't want a stipulation.

“I don’t think either of us would have wanted a stipulation. Neither of us want an out. The stipulation, you can have an out. Neither of us wanted an out. Brock, either you’re going to beat me, or I’m going to beat Brock. Brock may not consider [beating me] a big deal, but it is, and in my case, if I was able to pull it out, I can gladly say, what else is there if you’re not only able to beat Brock Lesnar not once but twice? That’s punching a ticket somewhere very lofty and special, and that’s what I want to do.” [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

After his victory over Brock Lesnar, it remains to be seen who will feud with Cody Rhodes next.

