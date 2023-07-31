Which WWE legend did Carmelo Hayes personify during initial NXT run? Forgotten moment about the 28-year old! 

Ever since Carmelo Hayes made his WWE debut at NXT, it was evident that the 28-year-old had a certain spark about him. The same could be seen when Hayes shared a moment with then-WWE superstar Adam Cole. The said moment took place during an episode of the yellow brand in 2021.

At the time, Adam Cole was an established star in NXT. The 34-year-old walked out to the ring and cut a promo. During his promo, Cole mentioned he wouldn't compete on the yellow brand until he faced Kyle O'Reilly at The Great American Bash. This is when Cole was interrupted by the new signing, Carmelo Hayes. The segment that followed was inspired by John Cena's debut back in 2002 which also featured Kurt Angle.

Entering the ring, Hayes displayed charisma and told Cole that he would change his mind about competing in NXT. When Cole questioned the new signing about how he would do that, Hayes uttered the words, "Ruthless Agression." By saying so, Hayes channeled his inner John Cena.

On June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown, John Cena made his debut against Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Cena's guts to face Angle took the latter by surprise, and he couldn't help but ask Cena about what made him stand up to him. That's when the 16-time WWE Champion uttered the same words. Carmelo Hayes' moment against Adam Cole was a great tribute to John Cena.

Carmelo Hayes was inspired by the Ruthless Aggression era

From making his NXT debut to defending the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash, Carmelo Hayes has come a long way in his career. During his time at WWE, the 28-year-old has shown great in-ring work along with good abilities on the mic.

While he has put in a lot of work to be where he is, Hayes also credited the Ruthless Aggression era. During his appearance as a guest on The Black Announce Table, Hayes mentioned multiple names from the Ruthless Aggression era that inspired him. He said:

“Yeah. I mean, it was a lot of the guys that looked like me,” Carmelo Hayes admitted. “I mean, it was like, Rock, like Booker. But I loved Eddie [Guerrero]. I didn’t really see Shawn [Michaels] until he came back a second time. So Shawn was cool too. I really liked Edge. I mean, I wasn’t really a big Cena head, but [John] Cena’s cool, that whole era was I mean, [Rey] Mysterio was cool. Like that whole era was kind of what inspired me I think, that Ruthless Aggression era." [H/T Wrestle Zone]

When asked about whom did he model his wrestling style after, Hayes answered that his style was hybrid. He added that he took ideas from Eddie Guerrero and Shawn Michaels. Currently, Hayes is experiencing a great time in WWE. It will be interesting to monitor the 28-year-old's future.