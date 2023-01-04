Which WWE legends did Sasha Banks thank ahead of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Sasha Banks has the entire rumor mill circling around her heading into NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. Ahead of the show, fans are beyond excited to see if the reports of her showing up at the show are true.

Banks hasn't been seen in WWE since her controversial walkout last year. She never turned up despite an entire regime change. While she was away, fans endlessly speculated where she would end up.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the real-life Mercedes Varnado will be at NJPW's mega show. This has been fueled by her recent tweets, wherein she thanked WWE and a couple of the company's legends. If you want to know who The Boss expressed gratitude towards, read on to find out.

Sasha Banks may be going to NJPW, but she took the time to thank Vince McMahon, Triple H and William Regal in separate tweets. She also thanked WWE and the WWE Universe. If this is the last of Banks in the big W, we tip our hat to her for the many memorable years she has performed for us.

Will Naomi accompany Sasha Banks at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17?

Sasha Banks may be appearing at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, but there is less talk surrounding her WWE tag team partner, Naomi. The two women walked out of the company together, so if Banks is going to show up, will we see a two-for-one combo?

According to reports, that's exactly what's going to happen. Mercedes Varnado will be accompanied to NJPW by the real-life Trinity Fatu. The two women have been tipped to turn up to the iconic Tokyo Dome, which means we are beyond excited for the show.

It is unclear as to what The Boss and The Glow will be doing at Wrestle Kingdom 17. However, we are sure the good folks at NJPW have something mega planned. What's for sure is that with the amazing card the show already has on offer, anything the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions end up doing will be a huge bonus.

Sasha Banks heading to NJPW is already one of the biggest stories of 2023. We can't wait to see how this all shapes up. The entire wrestling landscape could be about to change.

