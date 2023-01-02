Which WWE megastar lost the most number of matches in 2022?

2022 just ended, and numerous WWE Superstars were announced to have achieved significant accolades. Although a top star, unfortunately, suffered the most losses, this doesn't diminish his importance to the company.

Before the year ended, it was revealed that Seth Rollins lost the most WWE matches in 2022. However, the same statistics also showed the reason why he was named the 'Workhorse of the Year.'

His first match from the past year occurred during the company's Day 1 event, where he was unsuccessful in a Fatal Five-Way Match against Bobby Lashley, Big E, Kevin Owens, and the eventual winner, Brock Lesnar. Although Rollins lost his first bout in 2022, he stood tall against Finn Balor in a Steel Cage match during WWE's Live Holiday Tour in Ontario, Canada, on December 30.

The former Universal Champion competed in several high-profile feuds throughout the year. Rollins and Roman Reigns had an epic bout for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble. A trilogy match against Cody Rhodes and a personal rivalry with Matt Riddle was also well-received by the audience.

Rollins recently kickstarted a feud with Austin Theory for the United States Championship. However, he has suffered several significant losses over the past twelve months.

Seth Rollins wrestled 120 matches in 2022, including premium live events, house shows, and television shows. Out of the 120 bouts, he lost 74, which drew him a 61.7% chance of defeat. However, the stats also showcased why he was named Workhorse of the Year as part of a fan vote via WWE on Fox's official Twitter.

Seth Rollins is about to start his year in WWE with a title match

The first episode of Monday Night RAW in 2023 will see two title matches. One of them will be contested by The Visionary as he will aim to capture Theory's United States Championship.

Before 2022 ended, the two RAW stars, including Bobby Lashley, had a Triple Threat United States Championship match at Survivor Series. The 25-year-old won the title at the end of the contest.

Ahead of Austin Theory and Rollins' first title match of 2023, Theory sent a message to the challenger.

"[Seth Rollins] you will truly know your place in the WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It’s NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!!"

