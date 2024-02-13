Which WWE RAW star is set to ask Rhea Ripley to be their Valentine? It's not Dominik Mysterio!

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has garnered many admirers during her time in WWE, with one of them being Dominik Mysterio. The on-screen couple has remained with each other through ups and downs. However, it seems like another superstar is trying to win over Mami for Valentine's Day.

Many wrestling fans know that Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been engaged in an on-screen relationship on WWE RAW, SmackDown, and sometimes even for the company's other promotional activities. However, another star The Eradicator is mostly paired with is the company's backstage interviewer, Cathy Kelley.

Although Rhea is involved with Dominik, Kelley continues to shoot her shot with Ripley through social media. Both women have been seen flirting with each other online, and recently, the interviewer posted a video saying that if it receives one retweet, she would ask Ripley to be her Valentine. The post now has more than 700 retweets, and it looks like Kelley has a lot of chances to make the RAW star say yes.

Expand Tweet

Which other WWE star is also flirty with Rhea Ripley?

Rhea Ripley with Cathy Kelley

Unsurprisingly, another WWE star has caught the attention of Mami, Samantha Irvin. However, the new addition to Rhea's circle has also caused some problems with Kelley.

In June 2023, a video was posted during a WWE live event where Rhea was visibly flirting with Samantha Irvin at ringside. The champion was even seen blowing kisses to the announcer and playfully waving. This followed with The Judgment Day member saying Irvin was her "girlfriend," which caused Kelley to feel upset about it.

However, it seems like all three women have resolved their issues. Last month, Cathy had a photoshoot with Samantha and asked Rhea Ripley if she wanted to use it as her lock screen.

Is Rhea Ripley dating any of her WWE pairings?

Although Rhea Ripley can easily connect with her peers in WWE, she is dating none of them. Ripley is currently engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews, formerly Buddy Murphy, at the Stamford-based promotion. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette Virissimo. Samantha is also engaged to fellow superstar Ricochet.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Rhea Ripley will be able to retain her title at Elimination Chamber when she faces Nia Jax.

WWE Superstar asked for his release BEFORE he was let go. More details HERE