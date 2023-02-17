Which WWE star could Bray Wyatt be involved with next? Exciting storyline hinted at

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight settled their feud at the WWE Royal Rumble event. The latter has already stated that their feud was in "the past." Meanwhile, the former two-time Universal Champion hinted at reuniting with Alexa Bliss.

Bray Wyatt could possibly be involved with Alexa Bliss next. In the post-Royal Rumble press conference, he stated that they are already connected forever. The SmackDown star also added that something may happen at some point, and when it does, it will be memorable.

"Well, I think that me and Alexa (Bliss) are just kind of connected forever, no matter what. It's just kind of the way it's gone. And where it leads, I don't know. No one knows. But I feel like there will be something at some point, and it will be memorable. I'm sure of that."

Bliss formed a tag team with Wyatt back in 2020. The partnership between the two was mainly highlighted during their clash with Randy Orton. Alexa betrayed Bray during his match at WrestleMania 37 against The Viper, marking the end of their team.

Ever since Wyatt's return in October, there have been multiple teases of Alexa returning to her darker persona. On an episode of RAW, Uncle Howdy even showed up to deliver a message.

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were also in action at the January Premium Live Event. After the former's match, Uncle Howdy made an appearance. After failing to capture the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair, Wyatt's logo appeared, and another message was sent.

Alexa Bliss reflects on her time working with Bray Wyatt in WWE

The unlikely duo between the two superstars saw immense success and great reception from fans. From the looks of it, Wyatt wasn't the only one who enjoyed the partnership.

In a past interview with BT Sport, Alexa revealed that working with Bray Wyatt was one of the most fun she had in her career, as it allowed her to portray different characters.

“This was the most fun I’ve ever had in my entire career, I can easily say, was this time period. I’ve never had more fun in my entire life. I had pitched a character like this, Dark Alexa, way back in NXT, way back, before Blake and Murphy. I’ve always loved doing something different. I don’t love being the same character all the time. I remember I’ve looked and I’ve been like, ‘Man, I’ve been six or seven different versions of myself.’ Which was so fun. I love being able to portray a character. I love being able to go outside of the box, do different things, and this was the most fun."

Now that Bray Wyatt has ended his feud with LA Knight, he is up for a new storyline. Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss hasn't been active in WWE recently. It remains to be seen if her return will mark the reunion of the former tag team.

