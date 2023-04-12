Which WWE star caused a bigger social media buzz than Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39? Hint: It's his former rival!

Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 39 title match was indeed the most talked about encounter among wrestling fans, but another superstar has captured the attention of mainstream media. Interestingly, this person also shared the ring with The Tribal Chief last year.

WWE recently revealed on Twitter that this year's Show of Shows was the most social event of all time, receiving more than 800 million views across various social media.

It was later revealed that Roman Reigns' former rival Logan Paul led the numbers with the most WrestleMania 39 social media clicks with 27.5 million views. This was during the YouTuber's match with Seth Rollins, who also had a notable rivalry with Roman earlier that year.

Reigns and Logan Paul had an intense match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at last year's Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The bout even saw Logan's younger brother, Jake Paul, make an appearance. Despite the assistance, Logan was unable to capture the title.

Meanwhile, The Visionary and The Maverick clashed during Night 1 of this year's Grandest Stage of Them All. One of the main highlights of the match was also the surprise appearance of KSI, who was disguised as a PRIME bottle. Still, Rollins came out as the victor at the end of the match.

Status of Logan Paul and Roman Reigns after WrestleMania 39

The social media star revealed that his WWE contract would expire after his match with Seth at the April premium live event. He signed with the Stamford-based promotion last year, and after some speculation, the 29-year-old recently revealed that he has re-signed with the company. With this in mind, fans can expect more from Logan Paul at upcoming WWE events.

As for Roman Reigns, who successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, it might be a while before fans see him again.

The Head of the Table was present for RAW after WrestleMania, where he was initially slated to team with Solo Sikoa against The American Nightmare and Brock Lesnar. However, The Beast betrayed Rhodes before the match took place. From what it looks like, the feud between Cody and Brock will be the headliner for WWE Backlash next month.

As noted by Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Roman Reigns is not scheduled for the upcoming Puerto Rico premium live event next month. However, the WWE Superstar is expected to participate in other major WWE events.

"Reigns will not be on the San Juan card, or at least that wasn’t the plan on Monday, but he will be doing other major events over the next few months."

It would be interesting to see what's next for Logan Paul and Roman Reigns in WWE and if their paths will ever cross again in the promotion.

