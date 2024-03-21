Which WWE star has a disdain for being called a heel? Former champion tells all

WWE star Drew McIntyre is preparing for his WWE World Heavyweight Championship bout with Seth Rollins on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. The veteran wrestler has emerged as one of the top heels in WWE at the moment, with Rollins playing the babyface.

However, McIntyre doesn't consider himself a heel and 'gets offended' every time fans tell him so, even though they praise him for the work he has been doing. To justify his point, he even recalled an incident during one of his recent matches with The Architect. While speaking on the Gorilla Position podcast, Drew said the following:

"I’m the only guy that’s been a consistent good guy since like 2019. I’ve never changed. I’m willing to go a little bit further now. I learned my lessons in the first couple of matches with Seth, specifically when I didn’t strike when I should have. I hesitated. Had those emotions that I should have had maybe after the match, rather than in the match, with sympathy and compassion and not having that killer instinct that I had prior. And now everything’s come together with what I am, and who I am now with that killer instinct." [H/T - Cultaholic Wrestling]

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns are the top heels in WWE right now, and given how well he has performed after his heel turn, it doesn't seem likely for The Scottish Warrior to go to a different direction soon.

No matter what the outcome of his match with Rollins is, McIntyre would possibly stay a heel, as a match against CM Punk is seemingly in the works and will take place once The Best in The World makes his return from an injury he is currently dealing with.

Drew McIntyre calls out Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40

Drew McIntyre didn't mince his words when referring to Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes on The Road to WrestleMania 40.

Speaking on the same episode of the Gorilla Position podcast, McIntyre called Rhodes a 'liar' and said that Rollins has been acting in a 'selfish' manner lately. Drew was of the opinion that Seth had to focus more on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match at 'Mania rather than his feud with Roman Reigns and The Rock.

"His focus should be on the World Championship, his focus should be on RAW. He shouldn't be, one, spreading himself so thin, but at the same time, it seems it's coming from a selfish place to me... He (Rhodes) lied to The Rock, he didn't give it, he took it away. So Cody is a liar," said McIntyre. [From 2:45 onwards]

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up to take on The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania 40, in a match that will determine the stipulation for the Reigns/Rhodes match for the WWE Universal Championship on Night Two.

