Which WWE star's character is based on Oppenheimer?

WWE Superstars have often taken inspiration from various Hollywood characters to build their in-ring personas. One of the popular examples is the creative team and Glenn Thomas Jacobs using Michael Myers from Halloween as inspiration for portraying Kane.

Other examples of this include Alexa Bliss using Harley Quinn as inspiration or the late Razor Ramon using Tony Montana for creating their characters' aura.

Another popular WWE Superstar who has used Hollywood as inspiration is Windham Rotunda, who channeled Max Cady for the Bray Wyatt character. On the other hand, he debuted the Alex Mulligan character in FCW. Reportedly, The Father of the Atomic Bomb, Robert Oppenheimer was one of the inspirations behind this character.

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



Wonder if he's been thinking about "The Fiend" this long.



SOURCE: pic.twitter.com/rZe4HEog0H Bray Wyatt in 2011 -- as Axel Mulligan in FCW -- trying out a new gimmick where he wore a Slipknot-looking mask in the ring like a horror movie villain.Wonder if he's been thinking about "The Fiend" this long.SOURCE: youtu.be/d_cxTzPtuD0

Former Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez revealed the conversation he had with Wyatt during his portrayal of Alex Mulligan: the character who wore a mask that looked straight out of a horror movie!

"I remember we had this big discussion about this guy named Robert Oppenheimer. Robert Oppenheimer was the creator of the atom bomb. And then we discussed the very famous clip that is on YouTube, his interview that he did after they did the tests. When he was basically regretting doing it, he said 'I'm the destroyer of worlds' in that interview. It's really creepy.”

J. Robert Oppenheimer is famous for quoting Lord Krishna from the Hindu Holy Book, The Bhagavad Gita, as he watched the detonation of the first atomic bomb on July 16, 1945. It translates to “Now I Am Become Death, the Destroyer of Worlds”.

Bray Wyatt’s WWE character is also known as the Eater of Worlds, to acknowledge his godlike personality in the ring.

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt has been absent from TV

Bray Wyatt’s last appearance on WWE TV was prior to WrestleMania 39. He was in a feud with Bobby Lashley, but was taken off television because of an undisclosed illness.

However, it is believed that the company has been hinting at a potential return for Bray Wyatt, and is using a skull as a prop to indicate the same. Previously, the promotion used a rabbit and QR code to indicate Wyatt’s return to the ring in October last year. However, even if Wyatt returns, it could be in as "The Fiend" and not necessarily as Bray Wyatt.

On the other hand, wrestling Legend Konnan believes Titanland should consider getting rid of Wyatt!

What do you think Titanland should do? Let us known in the comments below!

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023