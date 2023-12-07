Which WWE star wants to join The Judgment Day? Analyzing his compatibility for the group

The Judgment Day is one of the biggest factions in WWE today. From feuding with Edge, to troubling the likes of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, the faction has made quite the name for themselves. These acts by the team have led to many superstars staying away from them. However, there are a select few who wish to join the heel faction.

One such superstar who has shown an intent to join The Judgment Day recently is R-Truth. At Survivor Series: WarGames, Truth was the first superstar to make his return. Since then, he has made regular appearances on RAW, and has shared hilarious segments with the heel group.

These segments, and his chemistry with the team, could be a reason why R-Truth probably wishes to join The Judgment Day. While Truth might seem to be a great addition to the team, he might be a little too funny for Rhea Ripley and co. to consider his application to join the faction.

Hence, instead of joining the heel faction on WWE RAW, R-Truth could look to create his own team, and pursue a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. The Stamford-based promotion could book Truth to win the tag titles, much to the delight of many fans.

Randy Orton claims he is proud of a member of The Judgment Day

After being sidelined since 2022 due to an injury, Randy Orton finally made his comeback at Survivor Series: WarGames. Upon his return, The Viper led Team Rhodes to a victory against The Judgment Day. On WWE RAW after the premium live event, Orton cut a promo with Rhea Ripley, and later the same night, he also won against Dominik Mysterio in a singles match.

During his appearance on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, Orton recently spoke about his match against Dominik. The Apex Predator mentioned he was proud of The Judgment Day member. Orton detailed his match with Dominik and said:

"I wrestled [Dominik Mysterio] last Friday night. It was such a pleasure to be out there with him. I am so proud of Dom as well."

You can check out what Randy Orton said about Dominik Mysterio in the tweet below:

It was heartwarming to see Orton speak so highly of Dominik Mysterio. With his victory against The Judgment Day member, Randy Orton has now wrestled both Rey and Dominik. This is indeed a great moment for all men involved, and they will surely talk about it one day.

