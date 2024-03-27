Who has Becky Lynch dedicated her book "The Man: Not your average girl" to? Exploring her heartwarming gesture

Former Women's Champion Becky Lynch has dedicated her recently released book to her parents, brother, husband Seth Rollins, daughter Roux, and professional wrestling.

The Irish Superstar's book Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl was released on March 26th, 2024. In her book, the legendary wrestler has penned down her journey from being an aspirational wrestler in Ireland to becoming a renowned WWE Superstar. Furthermore, she dived deep into her journey of becoming a mother while continuing to hold an excellent position on the women's roster.

The Man is currently doing a book tour, and almost every session is sold out. Her fans have flooded her social media with their reviews, and WWE Legends such as Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena have also showered her new book with heartwarming comments.

The 37-year-old penned a heartfelt note in her book while dedicating the same to her family and professional wrestling.

Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Girl

Recently, Seth Rollins took to social media to celebrate Lynch's incredible accomplishments. Previously, The Visionary had revealed how The Man found the time to write the book while simultaneously being a full-time WWE Superstar, an incredible mother, and a GOAT life partner.

Rhea Ripley took a step too far with Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Becky Lynch has often shared what her family means to her and that everything she does is for her family, especially for her daughter, Roux. So, during the recent edition of RAW, when Rhea Ripley mentioned Roux, The Man became emotional.

It so happened that The Eradicator came out to the arena with Dominik Mysterio and claimed that Lynch wasn't giving her all the attention. During the segment, The Judgment Day leader claimed that after she defeats Lynch at WrestleMania, The Man will be forced to watch Roux refer to Rhea Ripley as Mami.

Expand Tweet

Ripley's comments left Lynch in tears. In response, she attacked Dominik Mysterio before Ripley took her down. The women brawled outside the ring as well. It will be interesting to see if Becky channels her fury into a dominating performance against Mami at The Show of Shows next month.

2 more stars coming from AEW to WWE? More details right here