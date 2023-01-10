Who should face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania if the Rock doesn't return?

Roman Reigns vs The Rock is one match every WWE fan is hoping happens this year. Every member of the WWE Universe is anticipating The Rock's return as we get closer to WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The People Champ is not getting any younger, and the fans are hoping that 'The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment" will be available for one last dance. But what happens if The Rock doesn't come back?

We don't know if Triple H has a solution, but his mentor and Evolution Team member Ric Flair may have one. Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, the two-time Hall of Famer revealed his two picks in case The Rock doesn't make it to WrestleMania 39.

“Well, as I said before, my first preference, I’m tied with two things. I’d like to see Cody and/or Randy Orton, if is back. I don’t think Randy, I looked it up, I don’t think Randy and Roman have ever worked, except in a tag match maybe. But obviously Cody, Cody was on fire when he got injured. And I mean, he brings so much energy and I mean, he has really become a hell of a talent, and I think that’d be a great match also. Now it’s sold out, they can do what they want, I think it’s sold out on both nights already.”

Both these superstars facing Roman Reigns could end up in great storytelling. The story for Orton is simple, to try and chase down 17 World Championships to overtake John Cena and Ric Flair. For Rhodes, the prodigal son returned home to fulfil a dream for his father.

Cody Rhodes wants to do it for his father, and Roman Reigns always does everything to keep his family name above all else. What better story could one ask for?

Roman Reigns keeps adding to his list of achievements

Since transforming into The Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns has done the unthinkable for close to three years now. The Head of the Table has broken record after record cementing his legacy as one of the greatest of all time.

Roman Reigns is now the third-longest reigning WWE World Champion in history at 282 days, breaking JBL’s record of 280 days. The Tribal Chief has the fourth-longest title reign in this era, behind CM Punk (434 days), John Cena (380 days), and AJ Styles (371 days).

If the Tribal Chief goes past Kevin Owens successfully at the Royal Rumble, he has a chance at completing a full year as the Undisputed WWE World Champion. The Needle Mover unified the titles at WrestleMania 38 last year.

