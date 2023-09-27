Who are the four main names behind Jade Cargill's decision to sign with WWE? Insight into the 31-year old's comments

Jade Cargill is currently the hot topic of the WWE Universe and the wrestling world. It was announced yesterday by ESPN that the former All Elite Wrestling star has officially signed a multi-year deal and is now a part of World Wrestling Entertainment.

Naturally, this news is exciting. While Jade Cargill is still somewhat new to the industry, she is a star in the making. An immediate interview with ESPN and a handful of other outlets is proof of that assertion.

Interestingly, during her chat with Marc Raimondi, she was asked about why she made the jump from AEW to WWE. Jade happily admitted that it was the leadership. She then cited 'Paul, Bruce, Dan, and Nick' as the leaders in question.

Expand Tweet

Paul, of course, is Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. He is the top man in regards to the creative direction of the company, holding the positions of Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative.

The 'Bruce' in question is the popular Bruce Prichard. He is the Executive Director of WWE and has roots in the wrestling industry dating back to four decades. He is also known for his time on-screen as Brother Love, and the host of a popular podcast called Something To Wrestle with Bruce Prichard.

Meanwhile, the last two names are a bit less public. Nick Khan, who has become familiar in recent years, is the CEO of WWE. Lastly, Dan Ventrelle is the Executive Vice President of Talent. All four seemingly played a pivotal role in signing Jade.

Another former AEW star appears to be WWE-bound

Jade Cargill is not the only former All Elite Wrestling star who paved her way to World Wrestling Entertainment. An interesting vignette that aired during Tuesday night's episode of NXT may have revealed another signing.

The video showed a mysterious figure sitting down at an old-school television. On the screen, there were classic clips of the Bengals football team and then WCW Saturday Night. The fans were quick to put together the pieces of this riddle.

Brian Pillman, a legendary figure in WWE's history, was on the Cincinnati Bengals. He was also a regular on WCW's Saturday Night program prior to joining the Titanic Wrestling promotion. These clues likely mean Brian Pillman Jr. is on his way to the black-and-gold brand.

Expand Tweet

Brian Pillman Jr. was part of All Elite Wrestling for quite some time. Despite receiving a lot of attention following an intense episode of Dark Side of The Ring highlighting his family, Brian never received a prolonged push or consistent television time in Tony Khan's promotion.

However, it appears that he will be trying his luck in the biggest wrestling company in the world alongside Jade Cargill. It remains to be seen how either of the two talented stars fare in a new environment.

Do you think Jade Cargill would be successful in WWE? What do you make of Brian Pillman Jr.'s probable return to NXT? Sound off in the comments section below!

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.