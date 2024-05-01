Who are the highly favored WWE stars to win at Backlash this week?

WWE Backlash: France takes place this Saturday, May 4, and the betting lines suggest the fans could be in for plenty of twists and turns. Cody Rhodes will make his first defense of his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in the main event.

Cody Rhodes is a heavy favorite to prevail against AJ Styles at LDLC Arena in Lyon, France. The company's other world champion, Damien Priest, is also heavily favored to beat Jey Uso when he defends his World Heavyweight Championship. Bayley is also backed to successfully defend her WWE Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton and Naomi in a triple-threat match.

However, the betting lines suggest new women's tag team champions are on the horizon. Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are heavily favored to dethrone Damage CTRL's Kairi Sane and Asuka.

Randy Orton came to Kevin Owens' rescue on last week's SmackDown but the two megastars are tipped to falter in their bout against The bloodline. The bookmakers have The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga beating them.

WWE Backlash: France match odds (per BetOnline - via Fightful)

World Heavyweight Championship Match

Damian Priest (c) -4000 (1/40)

Jey Uso +1000 (10/1)

Note: Line opened Priest -800, Uso +425.

WWE Championship Match

Cody Rhodes (c) -4000 (1/40)

AJ Styles +1000 (10/1)

WWE Women's Championship Match

Bayley (c) -400 (1/4)

Tiffany Stratton +250 (5/2)

Naomi +750 (15/2)

Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill -2000 (1/20)

The Kabuki Warriors (c) +700 (7/1)

Tag Team Match

The Bloodline -500 (1/5)

Randy Orton & Kevin Owens +300 (3/1)

Cody Rhodes set to appear at WWE Backlash despite injury scare

Cody Rhodes was in action last Friday on WWE SmackDown when he beat the blue brand's newest member, Carmelo Hayes in the main event. It was an important victory for The American Nightmare as he prepares for a similar high flyer in AJ Styles at Backlash: France.

However, there was cause for concern when Rhodes landed awkwardly on his shoulder during a cutter spot. This led to fans fretting over his availability for the premium live event in Lyon this weekend.

The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez reported that the 38-year-old wasn't injured on WWE SmackDown. The latter said that despite Rhodes grabbing his shoulder, he 'was not listed as injured.' It's not viewed as a storyline injury or as a genuine injury.

This will be a huge relief for fans who were able to see the two-time Royal Rumble winner finally finish his story last month. He beat Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania XL to become the Undisputed WWE Champion.