Who is Jade Cargill? Meet the 31-year-old who could potentially be a part of the WWE roster soon

Jade Cargill has become one of the most talked about pro wrestlers in the past few days. She has been signed to AEW since 2020 and is among the fastest-rising talents in the company. The 31-year-old rose to fame with her undefeated streak and 508-day reign with the TBS Championship.

Mark Henry advised the AEW star to begin training at the Face 2 Face Wrestling School in Atlanta, Georgia. Jade Cargill even had a tryout with WWE in 2019 but was rejected. She made her TV debut on the November 11, 2020, episode of Dynamite. Cargill teamed up with Shaquille O'Neal in her first match to take on Cody and Brandi Rhodes.

Born in Gifford, Florida, Cargill attended Sebastian River High School. She played basketball in high school and even led her teams to victory at the district championships. The AEW star's impressive physique and unique on-screen presentation later enabled her to become a notable figure in pro wrestling. She has previously cited WWE Hall of Famer Chyna as her inspiration.

Recent reports have suggested that Jade Cargill is seemingly wrapping up her tenure in the Tony Khan-led company. She is expected to be WWE-bound once her deal expires. However, there has not been any confirmation on the matter, and AEW even announced the details on her in-ring return.

At Double or Nothing in May this year, Kris Statlander returned from hiatus and challenged Cargill for the TBS Championship, ending her reign. It was reported that the former champion had requested some time off after the loss. She returned on the September 9, 2023, edition of Collision and attacked Statlander.

Jade Cargill would not be the first AEW star to jump ship to WWE within the past year

Since its inception, AEW has acquired many former WWE talents, including prominent names like Jon Moxley, Matt Hardy, Daniel Bryan, Christian, and many more. However, not many stars from All Elite Wrestling have jumped ship to the Stamford-based company.

A few months ago, there were rumblings of late star Brian Pillman's son following in his footsteps and signing with WWE. The upstart signed with AEW in 2019 and was active primarily on DARK and Rampage. Pillman Jr.'s contract expired this July, following which he reportedly signed with World Wrestling Entertainment and is training at the Performance Center.

Jade Cargill has consistently made waves in All Elite Wrestling and could replicate her success in WWE if she signs with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Meanwhile, Brian Pillman Jr. could be aiming to make his debut soon.

