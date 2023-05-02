Who is the man Omos squashed on RAW? WWE and AEW connection revealed

Omos’ WWE run has, so far, seen him take on the likes of Brock Lesnar and other top superstars. The Nigerian Giant’s next Premium Live Event bout will see him take on Seth Rollins at Backlash. Omos was on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, where he had a squash match against a local enhancement talent.

Omos’ latest WWE RAW match saw him take on Anthony Alanis. The Nigerian Giant was accompanied to the ring by his on-screen manager MVP. The big man made quick work of his opponent. He landed a big boot on Alanis and ended the match with a chokebomb.

Omos matches on RAW are usually kept short as WWE has primarily used him as an attraction.

His latest victim, Anthony Alanis, has appeared on AEW as well. Alanis is known by the ring name Adrian Alanis. The pro wrestler has competed on AEW Dark against the likes of Shane Taylor and Dante Martin. Alanis is also a regular on the independent circuit with matches in ACTION Wrestling and other indie promotions.

His last match on AEW Dark saw him tag Liam Gray against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin). Top Flight picked up the win in the match that was taped at Orlando Studios.

Seth Rollins has a message for Omos on WWE RAW

The superstars came face-to-face on the April 24, 2023, episode of WWE RAW. The Visionary vowed to stomp the Nigerian Giant onto the mat at Backlash. He also vowed to become the first World Heavyweight Champion.

Both superstars were on RAW this week as well, but they didn’t meet face-to-face. The Visionary was drafted to the red brand during Night 2 of the WWE Draft 2023. He showed up shortly afterward to interrupt Paul Heyman.

It remains to be seen who will emerge as the victor between the two superstars this Saturday.

