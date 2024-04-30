Who is Patrick Mahomes? Meet Logan Paul's accomplice on Night 2 of the WWE Draft

Logan Paul made his first appearance since WrestleMania XL on Night 2 of the WWE Draft, and the United States Champion was flanked by NFL megastar Patrick Mahomes. The Maverick arrived at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City alongside the 3x Super Bowl Champion and YouTube star IShowSpeed.

Patrick Mahomes, 28, is one of the NFL's top stars, a quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. He helped his football team win the Super Bowl in the 2019, 2022, and 2023 seasons. 'Showtime' was born on September 17, 1995, in Tyler, Texas, and attended Whitehouse High School before entering the NFL.

Patrick Mahomes was the star of the show at this year's Super Bowl LVII, as he was named the Super Bowl MVP for the third time in his career. He threw for 333 yards and tossed the winning touchdown to Mecole Hardman in overtime in a 25-22 win against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Kansas City star's appearance with Logan Paul surprised many, but they have history. The duo exchanged gifts in a clip released on X/Twitter and appear to hold a fond friendship.

Logan Paul successfully retained his United States Championship in a triple-threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania XL. He's used huge social media names such as IShowSpeed and KSI to help him during his title reign.

Mahomes looks to be the latest mainstream star to align himself with the YouTuber-turned-pro wrestler. Paul isn't eligible for the WWE Draft as he's a champion and the rules state that no champions can swap brands.

What items did Logan Paul and Patrick Mahomes exchange before their WWE Draft appearance?

Patrick Mahomes is a Logan Paul ally outside of the squared circle, as the Kansas City star is a PRIME athlete. This is the hydration drink company the United States Champion co-owns with KSI.

Logan Paul's admiration for Patrick Mahomes was displayed when he congratulated him on winning his third Super Bowl in February. He dubbed the American quarterback 'the GOAT' on social media.

The duo exchanged pleasantries just a month before Mahomes' Super Bowl win. The Maverick convinced Showtime to swap one of his Super Bowl rings for his United States title and a bottle of lemonade PRIME. Paul joked that he was going to pawn the ring.

This isn't the first time the NFL superstar has had his hands on a WWE Championship belt. The Grim Reaper was handed a custom-made WWE title to celebrate his Super Bowl heroics, and he paraded it throughout the post-game celebrations.