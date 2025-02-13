Who is responsible for Roman Reigns' tough times in WWE in recent years? Exploring forgotten angle

At Royal Rumble 2023, Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns, marking the moment when The Bloodline started to crumble, or so we thought. What if there was a moment much before the Royal Rumble where WWE showed the fans that The Bloodline's downfall was beginning?

Back in August 2022, former NXT Champion Karrion Kross returned to WWE with Scarlett Bordeaux by his side. He ambushed Drew McIntyre when The Scottish Warrior was making his way to the ring to confront Roman Reigns. After taking down the former WWE Champion, Kross turned his attention towards The Tribal Chief.

He pointed at Reigns' Universal Championship belt, indicating his interest in pursuing the gold. Following that Bordeaux ominously left an hourglass in the ring. The former Undisputed WWE Champion and The Usos were left in astonishment and shock. Interestingly, a fan theory suggests that this was the moment when The Bloodline started to crumble.

It's possible that Kross had a bigger game in his mind than simply going after the championship. The hourglass indicated that Reigns' luck was about to run out, and he would soon lose everything. Following this, Sami Zayn betrayed him, The Usos turned their back on him, and he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.

Currently, Kross is trying to convince Sami Zayn to embrace the dark side. If he succeeds, his next target can be The Usos. Finally, WWE can circle back to the hourglass moment, where Karrion Kross reveals to Roman Reigns that his time is finally up, and everybody who stood by him at one point are now on Kross' side.

Roman Reigns might not main event WrestleMania 41

The OTC's last WWE appearance was at Royal Rumble 2025. He left the arena after being brutalized by Seth Rollins ringside. On the following WWE RAW, The Visionary claimed that his former stablemate was out indefinitely owing to the injury he caused.

Reigns couldn't punch his ticket to WrestleMania at Royal Rumble, and it seems he will not be a part of the Elimination Chamber either. Whoever wins the Men's Chamber match will face Cody Rhodes at The Show of Shows for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Given that both World Championships are accounted for, Reigns might be booked for a non-title match. As per recent reports, Triple H and WWE's creative team might be looking to book a Triple Threat Match between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk after sowing the seeds for it at Royal Rumble 2025.

