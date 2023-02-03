Who is Roman Reigns set to face at Elimination Chamber 2023? Major match to be confirmed on WWE SmackDown tonight

After a wild night at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, Roman Reigns' opponent for Elimination Chamber 2023 will be confirmed on WWE SmackDown. The reigning Undisputed Champion did negate the 'KO problem' but a new threat cropped up this past week at the Alamodome.

For those unknown of the drama that unfolded at the Royal Rumble, Zayn smacked The Tribal Chief with a steel chair during a post-match beat-down of Kevin Owens. His daring stemmed from the need to save his longtime friend. The former Honorary Uce has finally made his choice to be on the good side.

The former Intercontinental Champion's face turn at the Rumble was rumored to have landed him a title shot at Elimination Chamber 2023. This was somewhat confirmed by Dave Meltzer after the event. Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn is worthy of the main event spot, but the showdown may not involve the WWE Title.

WWE is actively promoting Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. It would not make sense to involve the World Titles in a program involving Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber 2023, as the result would be highly predictable.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Chris Jericho wouldn’t mind seeing Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 39 Chris Jericho wouldn’t mind seeing Roman Reigns vs Sami Zayn at Wrestlemania 39 🏆 https://t.co/ki79s0Nl1v

The February 3, 2023, edition of WWE SmackDown is shrouded with mystery. Nothing has been confirmed on the company's part for The Bloodline's ongoing story. While Sami Zayn has officially exited the stable, Jey Uso is on the verge of leaving as per his latest behavior. Expect Roman Reigns to demand explanations from Zayn and Jey in the upcoming cracker of an episode.

WWE SmackDown show may confirm the other superstars for the 2023 Elimination Chamber Matches

The Elimination Chamber is a unique gimmick event that features two multi-superstar bouts inside a modified steel cage. Two competitors begin the match inside the ring while the remaining four are held inside a pod, and are released into the match at regular intervals. Superstars are eliminated based on pinfall or submission.

Currently, four superstars are confirmed for the Women's Match and the Men's Match. Asuka, Liv Morgan, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez have booked their place for the event in Montreal as part of the Women's Elimination Chamber Match. Meanwhile, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, and Bronson Reed are confirmed for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Two superstars are yet to be confirmed for each match. Rumors suggest Brock Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, and Shotzi will be part of the Elimination Chamber 2023. We may get some answers on the next edition of WWE SmackDown.

Who do you think will win the Chamber matches? Let us know in the comments section below.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 1701 votes