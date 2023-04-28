Who is Saraya's (fka Paige) brother? Meet the 31-year-old vested in challenging WWE star Drew McIntyre

WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre’s future in the company looks bleak amid reports that the two sides are not seeing eye to eye in contractual negotiations. The rumor mill is already creating all sorts of potential scenarios for the Scottish Warrior’s future. McIntyre is also being called out for a potential showdown by someone outside of the promotion.

The person in question is AEW star Saraya’s brother, Zak Zodiac. The 31-year-old recently expressed interest in facing McIntyre. Zak also appears to have the right venue in mind for a potential fight against the former WWE Champion. For those unaware, Saraya’s brother wants Drew McIntyre at All In 2023 in London.

AEW will be making its highly-anticipated UK debut with All In on August 27, 2023. This will mark the second iteration of All In to be independently produced by the Jacksonville-based promotion. It is worth mentioning that the inaugural All In pay-per-view event preceded the formation of AEW.

It remains to be seen whether or not McIntyre will respond to Zak Zodiac's challenge. The Scottish Warrior is reportedly unhappy with his WWE contract. He only has months left on his current deal.

Drew McIntyre is currently out of action with an undisclosed injury

Drew McIntyre reportedly worked his WrestleMania 39 match against Sheamus and Gunther with an injury.

The former WWE Champion did not appear on SmackDown after The Show of Shows. It was later reported that he was removed from the television to heal his injury.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that McIntyre's in-ring comeback won't happen anytime soon. Moreover, McIntyre didn’t join the WWE roster that traveled to the United Kingdom for live events.

“McIntyre won’t be in action at least the next few weeks and there is nothing else new right now on his situation,” the report said. “He was also not advertised for the 7/7 Smackdown taping in Madison Square Garden, nor was Reigns. His contract has months to go and there’s been no change in that situation past the sides were far apart on money.”

Fans will have to wait to see Drew McIntyre’s in-ring return. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him and if a match against Zak Zodiac does take place somewhere down the line.

