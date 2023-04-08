Who is supervising WWE SmackDown - Triple H or Vince McMahon? Backstage details and more 

WWE SmackDown on April 7th, 2023 arrived right in the middle of social media trends. Triple H's message to the WWE Universe on Raw, #FireVince and WWE’s acquisition by UFC’s parent company Endeavor Group were trending on social media.

WWE Raw has received backlash over Vince McMahon making major changes to the script and his role in creative direction. Fans have shown concern over who will lead WWE SmackDown between Triple H and Vince McMahon. Of course, the fan favorite is The Game in this situation.

As per reports by Pro Wrestling Insider, it is The Game who is present in person for the blue brand’s show. Vince McMahon has gone over the script and offered minor changes, but hasn’t flown to Portland with the rest of the team. The Big Man is observing WWE SmackDown remotely, and it could become a permanent way of how Vince McMahon is involved in the creative direction moving forward.

WWE @WWE



Here's what to expect TONIGHT on the blue brand, presented by @WWEgames It's the first #SmackDown after #WrestleMania , and it's a STACKED show.Here's what to expect TONIGHT on the blue brand, presented by #WWE2K23 It's the first #SmackDown after #WrestleMania, and it's a STACKED show.Here's what to expect TONIGHT on the blue brand, presented by #WWE2K23. @WWEgames https://t.co/2ovJbJGhQ8

There have been proven instances where Vince McMahon’s absence has been better for the show. It allows Triple H to continue proceeding with the show as planned.

Furthermore, HHH made an appearance during the blue show with a message for the WWE Universe. Despite the message being about the upcoming draft, it is believed he made an appearance to possibly damage control of any type of chants about Vince McMahon by the audience present.

Triple H will reportedly continue to control creative direction

The WWE Universe has undoubtedly experienced some of the most interesting storylines and shows with Triple H on the steering wheel in creative direction.

However, Vince McMahon’s return to the company and regaining control over creative was evidenced on WWE Raw on April 3rd, 2023. Unfortunately, fans rejected every bit of that creative direction.

🔴Rhys🎙⚪️ @RhysTheSaint @WWE @WWE games Please tell me it’s Paul running the show tonight, or no point tuning in. @WWE @WWEgames Please tell me it’s Paul running the show tonight, or no point tuning in.

Now, certain reports have suggested that Vince McMahon sent a company-wide email explaining that Triple H will continue to be WWE’s Chief Content Officer.

While Vince McMahon will be involved in the future product at the higher-ups, but he won’t be involved in the script of the weekly shows. This is mostly because Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE, and not solely because fans want HHH to run WWE shows.

Finally, The Game himself revealed that WWE will continue to be what it was during the shows leading up to WrestleMania 39. The King of Kings indicated his position remains unchanged even after the acquisition.

Who do you think will be in power over WWE’s creative direction? Let us know in the comments section below!

Poll : 0 votes