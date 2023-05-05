Who could Vince McMahon have pitched as Roman Reigns' opponent at Night of Champions? Possible ideas "scoffed at" by WWE Creative Team

Roman Reigns’ Night of Champions opponent is yet to be officially announced. According to a report from WrestleVotes, via GiveMeSport, Vince McMahon suggested an opponent for the Tribal Chief for the Saudi Arabia show, but the idea was “scoffed at” by the creative.

Fans have been wondering who Vince McMahon could have possibly pitched as Reigns’ opponent for Night of Champions. Omos is one possible pitch. The report further stated that the WWE creative viewed Vince’s idea as lacking sense.

“I was told that Vince McMahon has pitched several ideas for Roman Reigns' next challenger. A few of them were even kind of scoffed at, like that hat doesn't make any sense,” the report said.

Roman Reigns will reach 1,000 days as Universal Champion by the time Night of Champion takes place in Saudi Arabia. The May 27th event was originally called King and Queen of the Ring. However, WWE renamed the show because of a reason that reportedly involved their top guy.

Omos, meanwhile, will take on Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash 2023. The Nigerian Giant's last premium live appearance saw him take on Brock Lesnar. The two superstars collided in the opening match of Night 2 at WrestleMania 39. The Beast came out as the victor at the grandest stage of them all.

Roman Reigns reportedly set to work huge WWE premium live event

WWE will return to London for their upcoming iteration of Money in the Bank. The Premium Live Event will emanate from The O2 Arena in London on July 1. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion wasn’t previously advertised for the event.

WWE recently updated the list of featured superstars for the event. The new list includes The Tribal Chief and this has led to speculations that Reigns will grace the famous O2 Arena with his charismatic presence.

This year’s Money in the Bank could also help the Tribal Chief win the new World Heavyweight Champion.

