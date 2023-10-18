Who will Brock Lesnar face at WrestleMania 40? WWE fans pour in with names

Brock Lesnar is returning for WrestleMania 40 as he's already been advertised for the event, but fans may need to wait until 2024 to witness The Beast Incarnate in action again.

Lesnar's last opponent was Cody Rhodes. They had a series of three matches overall for the storyline, where The American Nightmare finally put down The Beast at SummerSlam 2023 to break the tie. Since then, Lesnar’s been off WWE TV.

Now that he’s coming back for WrestleMania 40, fans have dropped some names on social media as their picks for his opponent. The most popular name in the mix is Gunther. Many fans want to witness The Ring General against The Beast Incarnate on The Grandest Stage of Them All, especially since their encounter at Royal Rumble 2023. Considering both of them are brutal superstars who step into the ring to tear their rivals apart, a match between them will be quite the treat.

Following close behind Gunther is Bron Breakker. Many believe that Brock Lesnar is the perfect megastar to put over Breakker if he’s called up prior to WrestleMania 40.

Apart from Bron Breakker and Gunther, some have even suggested Logan Paul as The Beast’s opponent for WrestleMania 40, and others such as Dominik Mysterio, CM Punk, and Bobby Lashley.

The names suggested by fans, at least some of them, will be high-profile thrillers if WWE manages to book them with a proper creative direction. The one match that fans do not want again is Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar will not be present at a premium live event for the first time ever

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is coming up, and fans are eagerly waiting for the annual event hosted in Saudi Arabia. Up until 2022, The Beast has been a part of every Crown Jewel.

In the previous Crown Jewel, The Beast took on Bobby Lashley in a winning effort. However, his last match for 2023 was SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes.

This is the first time Brock Lesnar will not be booked for Crown Jewel!

