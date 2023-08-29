Who will leave Payback 2023 as Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions? Possible spoiler for Owens & Zayn vs. The Judgment Day

On RAW, The Judgment Day has been the subject of attention from the WWE Universe. In the past few months, the faction has received a huge push, and every member of the team seems to be doing well. While Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are holding titles, Damian Priest and Finn Balor are soon set to challenge for gold.

At Payback this Saturday, Priest and Balor will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. If the former can win, then every member of The Judgment Day will carry gold. However, it seems as if the same won't happen, as the company might have spoiled the result.

Before the Undisputed Tag Team Title match for Payback could be announced, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were advertised to defend their titles against Indus Sher at the Superstar Spectacle in India. Given that the match is still on and considering Payback falls before Superstar Spectacle, Balor and Priest will most likely lose.

One would wonder if WWE wished to book the match between The Judgment Day and current tag team champions for Payback, why did they announce Owens and Zayn defending their titles at Superstar Spectacle? While this development seems to be a spoiler, it will be interesting to see if WWE has other plans.

Former WWE writer praises The Judgment Day member Finn Balor

In 2019, Finn Balor made his return to NXT. During his time with the brand, Balor played a heel and garnered positive responses. Two years after arriving at the developmental brand, the Irish wrestler returned to RAW. While he originally struggled to make a place for himself, The Judgment Day changed his fortunes.

On a personal level, Balor also showed a huge improvement in his wrestling and promos. Former WWE writer Freddie Prince Jr. credited Finn Balor for the same. During an episode of Wrestling with Freddie, the former WWE writer lauded Balor's physique and promo skills.

"Hopefully, they have a cool plan for him because everybody loves Finn Balor. Good looking dude, super shredded, more shredded than Bruce Lee. Bruce Lee wishes he was as shredded as Finn Balor. He has gotten better on the mic, especially over the last say two years. Very much since they brought him back from NXT. His skills on the mic have really, really improved," said Freddie. [From 07:26 to 07:50]

Overall, it would be hard to disagree with Freddie Prince Jr. While Finn Balor has not won a major title for a while, he has been doing very well on RAW. Considering he has been involved in some important feuds, it will be interesting to see how his future plays out in WWE.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE