Who won the last time Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens fought?

WWE has announced that Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will wrestle in a singles match on next week's episode of SmackDown. This comes on the heels of a tense feud between KO and The Bloodline that boiled over this week.

Wrestling fans need no reminder of the epic Owens-Zayn saga. Their careers have been intertwined since they both started. They have been best friends, sworn enemies, tag team partners, and everything in between on the WWE stage. They have also exchanged wins with each other, putting them on equal footing in WWE.

The hype for The Prizefighter taking on The Honorary Uce is real. Everyone knows the pure magic that is woven when they step into the ring together. Many of their previous matches have been instant classics, which means we can't wait for next week's throw-down.

In the meantime, if you don't remember who won the last time they faced off, read on to find out.

Kevin Owens won the last time he and Sami Zayn wrestled in a singles match.

The contest took place on the July 2, 2021, episode of SmackDown, where Owens defeated Zayn in a Last Man Standing match to qualify for that year's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Kevin Owens' thoughts on Sami Zayn's Bloodline alliance

Kevin Owens is currently at war with The Bloodline, but he has a soft spot for his best friend of many years.

In a recent interview, he hailed Sami Zayn for the work he has been putting in, stating that it's about time he got the credit he deserved.

“He’s always been unbelievable, definitely one of the best in the world, to me, in the last decade at least if not longer, but for some reason, he was never really — again, talk about the people who don’t get the credit they deserve, he was one of those guys. And now, people are really like taking notice... It is great to see him get the credit he deserves and the respect from our audience, and the respect from the people in charge.” [H/T EWrestling News]

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn will be an emotional affair next week on SmackDown. Roman Reigns' dressing down of the latter this week will no doubt make him feel he has something to prove. We could be in for the sleeper hit of the year.

