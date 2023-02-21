Who won on WWE RAW? Live Grades (20/02/2023)

WWE RAW touched down in Ottawa following the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, live from the Canadian Tire Centre in Ontario. The events of Montreal were fresh in the memories of the people who attended the show, but it was time to look forward.

Advertised for RAW was a mega United States Title match between Austin Theory and Edge. Elimination Chamber winner Asuka became the number one Contender for Bianca Belair's RAW Women's Championship, setting up a clash between them at WrestleMania 39.

We should hear from her and also from Bobby Lashley, who defeated Brock Lesnar via disqualification at Elimination Chamber, albeit after getting hit in the jewels.

With no more Saturday shows until 'Mania, the road towards the biggest wrestling event in the world is clear. These are our grades for what transpired on this week's episode of WWE RAW.

Sami Zayn kicks off WWE RAW and gets rejected by Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn kicked off the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE RAW to a thunderous ovation. He was visibly moved by the reaction he received and expressed his gratitude for their support.

Zayn stated that even though he ultimately let them all down, the story wasn't over. He requested Kevin Owens to come down to the ring, with the latter obliging. The former Honorary Uce expressed his regret over the things they said to each other over the last few months. He then asked if he would join him in taking down The Bloodline for good.

Owens refused to join forces with his countryman, saying that he was done with him for good and that he would rather fight on his own. He then taunted Zayn by saying he could always ask Jey Uso for help and walked off.

The Master Strategist was then attacked by Baron Corbin out of nowhere. He sent him into the video wall as referees tried in vain to stop him. The match was made official.

Grade: A+

Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin

Sami Zayn sent Baron Corbin into the ring post the second the opening bell rang. The latter ripped his opponent's shirt off to reveal his scars from Elimination Chamber, letting the world know that he was there to make it worse.

Zayn battled back, landing an elbow and a DDT. Corbin reversed his attempt at a Helluva Kick into Deep Six, but could only score a two-count. He hit several corner splashes on the hometown hero, but walked right into a Helluva Kick for the pin and the win to conclude the first match of WWE RAW this week.

Grade: B

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's sit-down interview

Dominik Mysterio and his Mami spoke to Byron Saxton about what happened at Elimination Chamber. Ripley said she wasn't done with Beth Phoenix, but she had to focus on Charlotte Flair and WrestleMania. Saxton tried to ask her for more, but was shut down by Dominik.

The Nightmare said she would be on SmackDown to confront Flair. Dom-Dom added that he would tag along just to see how his father was doing.

Grade: B+

Dolph Ziggler vs. Mustafa Ali

Dolph Ziggler looked to break his losing streak against Mustafa Ali on WWE RAW. He dominated the early stages of this short match until his opponent took him off the ropes.

Ali delivered some taunts and almost fell victim to a DDT. Ziggler went for a Fameasser, but Ali reversed it into a crucifix pin for the win.

Grade: C+

Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman exchange words

6Cody Rhodes walked out to the ring to address his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. But before he could get a single word off, he was interrupted by a smug Paul Heyman on the titantron.

Heyman declared that Rhodes wouldn't be able to defeat Reigns. He then explored the possibility of him managing to win at 'Mania. The Wise Man told The American Nightmare that being the face of the company was, um, a nightmare, and asked him if he was ready for a hectic and stressful life.

Rhodes acknowledged The Tribal Chief as the best in WWE, but vowed to finish the story and defeat him at WrestleMania.

Grade: B+

Winners of WWE RAW (20/02/2023)

Sami Zayn def. Baron Corbin via pinfall

Mustafa Ali def. Dolph Ziggler via pinfall

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes