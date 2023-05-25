Who is the only WWE star to defeat Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia?

Brock Lesnar is one of the WWE Superstars who has had multiple appearances in Saudi Arabia. So far, he had only seven matches in the country, coming out as the victor in six of them. However, his loss is against someone who is not that surprising.

Ever since the Stamford-based promotion's 10-year partnership in Saudi Arabia in 2018, one of the stars who has attended every year was Brock Lesnar. He wrestled twice in 2018, once in 2019, once in 2020, once in 2021, and twice in 2022. However, that one match in 2021 is what caused a stain in his Saudi Arabia record.

As of writing, the only WWE Superstar to defeat Brock Lesnar in Saudi Arabia is Roman Reigns. The match took place on October 21, 2021, at the Mohammed Abu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the third Crown Jewel event. The Beast Incarnate dominated the first half of the match before The Tribal Chief took control. To no surprise, The Usos later came out and attacked The Beast. Due to this, Reigns managed to capitalize and retain the Universal Championship.

Lesnar's other opponents weren't lacking as well. In April 2018, for Greatest Royal Rumble, he defeated Roman Reigns. In 2018's Crown Jewel, he defeated Braun Strowman.

The following year at the same event, he defeated Cain Velasquez. In 2020's Super ShowDown, he defeated Ricochet. In 2022's Elimination Chamber, he was victorious in the titular match. In November 2022, for Crown Jewel, he was successful against Bobby Lashley.

Who is Brock Lesnar scheduled to face in Saudi Arabia this time around?

For this year, The Beast Incarnate is going to return to the country for the Night of Champions premium live event. Just like before, he is once again involved in a high-profile match.

Brock Lesnar is facing Cody Rhodes on May 27, 2023, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Both men began their feud on the RAW after WrestleMania. During this, the former was supposed to partner up with the latter in a tag team bout against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. But before the match began, the Lesnar attacked Rhodes.

The two men have already squared off against each other at the Backlash event in Puerto Rico, wherein Cody came out the victor. However, it's evident that The Beast Incarnate was not satisfied with the results.

It remains to be seen if Brock's record in Saudi Arabia will continue its wins or if The American Nightmare will take him the victory a second time around.

Poll : 0 votes