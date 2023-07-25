Why is 17-time champion on WWE RAW scared of The Judgment Day? Know the reason

The Judgment Day is arguably the most fearsome faction on WWE RAW. Their actions have caused problems for a lot of superstars, including a 17-time champion who walks away whenever Rhea Ripley shows up.

The star in question is none other than Akira Tozawa. The 16-time WWE 24/7 Champion once again had flashbacks of his beat down at the hands of Mami when they met each other on the latest episode of RAW.

Tozawa first crossed paths with Finn Balor and his faction several months ago on WWE RAW. The former Cruiserweight Champion was challenged to a match by Rhea Ripley on the December 19, 2022, episode of the red brand.

Despite putting up a solid effort, Tozawa failed to pick up the win against The Eradicator of The Judgment Day in their intergender match. He also lost to Dominik Mysterio on the June 26, 2023, episode of WWE RAW.

Speaking of Dominik, the NXT North American Champion successfully defended his title this week on RAW. The 26-year-old star retained his championship against one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions, Sami Zayn.

The Judgment Day asserted their dominance on RAW this week

The latest episode of RAW kicked off with The Judgment Day inside the ring. Finn Balor hyped his faction’s accomplishment and said he’ll be the new World Heavyweight Champion at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Rhea Ripley then introduced Dominik Mysterio, who was soon interrupted by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. The segment led to an NXT North American Championship match between Dom and Zayn, which the young star won.

Rhea Ripley also had a match against Liv Morgan, but she took out her former tag team partner before the opening bell. The final match of the night for Judgment Day took place between Damian Priest and Apollo Crews.

Senor Money in the Bank had his hand raised after the match. It remains to be seen what will be next for the dominant faction on the red brand.

