Why were there only 29 men in last year's WWE Royal Rumble Match?

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is just a few hours away, and the company has done an outstanding job building up the event. However, last year's event was a little different.

The Royal Rumble match has traditionally been a 30-man over-the-top-rope battle royal. However, there have been instances when the number of competitors was changed, just like the 2011 Rumble, which featured 40 men. While fans may remember Cody Rhodes winning the Men's Rumble last year, the match only featured 29 participants instead of 30.

Rey Mysterio was scheduled to enter the bout at #17. However, no one came out when his music hit. While fans wondered what had happened, Dominik Mysterio marched down the ramp at #18 with Rey Mysterio's mask, which he tore during his entrance. The moment helped build the father-vs-son match at WrestleMania 39, but fans may have missed that the former United States Champion didn't enter the contest.

Due to Rey being injured after the kayfabe attack, only 29 men ended up participating, regardless of it being advertised as a 30-man match. Fans have since made memes on how the Hall of Famer was never eliminated from the 2023 Men's Rumble.

Did WWE spoil Rey Mysterio's return at the Royal Rumble 2024?

Rey Mysterio has been out of action for months and underwent knee surgery in November, hoping to make it back in time for WWE Royal Rumble 2024. While his return is still uncertain, the promotion may have spoiled the comeback at Road to WrestleMania's first stop.

WWE released several posters for the Rumble on social media and their official websites. While names like Seth Rollins and Charlotte Flair were removed from the posters due to injury, the legendary luchador is still featured in the graphic.

Considering Rey Mysterio recently discussed how he hopes to return at the upcoming premium live event, his return may be realistically possible in the next few hours.

