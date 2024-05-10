Why did a 3-time WWE Women's Champion confront Triple H backstage? Here's what we know

Triple H's new era of WWE has been well-received and loved by fans and some of its current superstars, but the same can't be said for all of them. While he mainly gets along with the current roster, there are still some times when some of them have to confront them about certain issues, much like Ronda Rousey.

Ronda Rousey performed in WWE from 2017 until quietly retiring in 2023. She has achieved several things in the company, one is being a multi-time Women's Champion. She kickstarted her professional wrestling career by feuding with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. However, as it turns out, this also translated backstage.

In her latest memoir Our Fight, Ronda Rousey shared several stories about her time in WWE, whether good or bad. At one point, she shared that there was a time she confronted Triple H backstage. During this, she told them that she didn't like being out of the loop and kept ignoring her requests to be told information about her path.

Fans last saw The Baddest Woman on the Planet on last year's SummerSlam where she was defeated by Shayna Baszler via submission. In October of that year, her profile was moved to the alumni section then announced her retirement on her social media.

What does Ronda Rousey think of Triple H?

It's no secret that the former RAW Women's Champion experienced a lot of hardships in WWE, something she has shared in her latest memoir. However, The Game was not a major burden for her.

In a previous interview with Cageside Seats, Ronda stated that she was glad that the product was getting turned around. She stated that the Chief Content Officer has been great to the women in the company and was the reason she was there. She added that she hoped her last run was under the Hall of Famer's guidance.

"I’m so glad that it’s getting turned around. Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believing in us. He’s the whole reason that I was there, ‘cause he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone,"

It would be interesting to see if the former SmackDown Women's Champion will eventually return to the Stamford-based promotion for one last run, especially with The Game now managing the company.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback