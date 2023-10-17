Why did 36-year-old star lose his first match in 5 months on WWE RAW? Exploring potential reason

The Season Premiere of WWE RAW was packed with action and drama from start to finish. The latest edition of the red brand featured multiple segments and matches, including the singles bout between Johnny Gargano and Ludwig Kaiser.

The outcome of the match didn’t favor The Rebel Heart, who found himself on the losing end due to an interference from Giovanni Vinci. The 36-year-old lost his comeback match after five months of televised absence.

The loss isn’t expected to affect Gargano’s tag team push alongside Tommaso Ciampa on WWE RAW in any way. On the contrary, it will only serve to extend the feud between DIY and Imperium – as referenced by Gunther on the show tonight.

The Ring General told Kaiser he wants to see Gargano on the stretcher the next time he lays his eyes on the former NXT Champion. Gunther also put the blame on Vinci for not finishing the job while he had the opportunity.

It is worth mentioning that DIY was supposed to show up together on RAW tonight but couldn’t because of Ciampa’s injury at the hands of Kaiser and Vinci last week on the red brand.

When did DIY reunite on WWE RAW?

DIY reunited on the October 2, 2023, episode of RAW in the aftermath of Tommaso Ciampa’s loss to Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. The former NXT Champion was attacked by Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci after the match, prompting the return of Johnny Gargano.

Johnny Wrestling came to the aid of his best friend. The pair reformed DIY by taking out Vinci with double running knee strikes called Meet in the Middle. It remains to be seen how the storyline between DIY and Imperium will progress next Monday.

