Why was Austin Theory chosen to face The Rock on WWE SmackDown? Exploring potential reason

The Rock returned on the September 15, 2023, episode of WWE SmackDown, and Austin Theory had the rare honor of stepping in the ring with The Great One, with the duo having a verbal exchange. The segment ended with The Brahma Bull and Pat McAfee standing tall after delivering People's Elbows to The Now.

Why was Theory chosen to be the man to face the Hollywood Megastar on this potential one-off return? It could have been to give the two-time United States champion a "rub" from a huge legend.

It could've been due to his unique experience in segments with megastars like Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Edge, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and even Tyson Fury at such a young age.

Whatever the reason, it's clear that the company has great faith in the youngster and that he's comfortable standing across the ring from these titans. Having received the Stunner, People's Elbow, Spear, F5, 619, and STF, the former Mr. Money In The Bank should keep his head on a swivel next time the likes of The Undertaker and Randy Orton come around.

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller seem destined for big things in WWE

The show that began with Austin Theory facing off against The Rock ended with Grayson Waller hosting John Cena on his talk show.

The Dynamite from Down Under fared a little better than his tag team partner, avoiding a beatdown from the 16-time world champion. Instead, he watched on as chaos ensued between The Cenation Leader, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso.

The cocky heel duo have had a lot of star power sprinkled on them by legends of the business over their young careers in the company.

This is a strong sign that management has great expectations for them in the future, and we could see them lead the company for the next decade or so.

It remains to be seen where Austin Theory and Grayson Waller will ultimately land in the pantheon of these greats.

