Why has Bayley not competed on WWE RAW following WrestleMania 39? Exploring the possible reason for absence from in-ring competition

Bayley was last seen in action on WrestleMania 39 alongside her Damage CTRL stablemates Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, but the trio was also present on the latest edition of WWE RAW. However, the recent display of cracks within the group might be the reason why the former champion has not been in action.

The Role Model was supposed to be the one to compete against "Michin" Mia Yim and Piper Niven for a chance against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship. However, SKY and Kai said that they deserved the opportunity. The former RAW Women's Champion didn't put up a fight and stated she was going to talk to Adam Pearce about it. IYO SKY then got the opportunity and won the match later on.

During the celebration, all three members of Damage CTRL were present in the ring, but Dakota was notably the only person with a happier expression. From what it looks like, this is a further hint that the group's end is nearing.

It's possible that The Role Model hasn't been in action in recent shows to further build up the tension between all three members. It could be said that their WrestleMania 39 loss against Becky Lynch, Trish Stratus, and Lita upset her, and their recent interaction with the red brand also didn't help.

Bayley's status with Damage CTRL has become a topic of conversation after the previous WWE RAW episode

WWE fans grew concerned when the RAW star tweeted a cryptic message after her match at WrestleMania, wherein it stated that even the "most romantic love story comes to an end."

Some thought that this hinted at Bayley's departure from WWE, but that wasn't the case, as there was no expectation for her to leave. From what it looks like, this was possibly related to Damage CTRL's disbandment.

On WWE RAW after WrestleMania, Dakota and IYO came up short against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. It was noted that the former champion didn't accompany her stablemates. As reported by Dave Meltzer in an issue of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon made the decision not to include Bayley last week.

"In addition, Bayley was told not to go out with Kai & Sky. While not official, there was a belief Damage Ctrl was being broken up and a tweet from Bayley indicated that. Kai & Sky basically looked like enhancement talent in the presentation of the tag match."

It remains to be seen if Damage CTRL can continue a harmonious relationship despite the growing animosity, especially with the WWE Draft and the Backlash event inching closer.

