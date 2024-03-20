Why did Becky Lynch get into a heated altercation with male WWE star following RAW?

Becky Lynch has shown that she isn't afraid to speak her mind. She isn't scared of throwing down with anyone, male or female, as seen following this week's RAW.

Following this week's episode, WWE cameras caught up with DIY. However, Becky made her presence felt midway through the interview. Tommaso Ciampa shoved her out of the way and asked her to get out. He then yelled at Lynch that this was his time, and both of them got into a yelling contest that required Johnny Gargano to break things up.

This wasn't a serious altercation, and two friends were bantering about whose time it was. It's good to see a lighter side to Lynch, especially after her grueling match against Nia Jax.

Although this altercation wasn't serious, Lynch has shown she is ready to take on anyone who wants to face her. She is due to meet Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Becky Lynch is set for an appearance outside of WWE

This seems to be a busy time for Becky Lynch, who recently released her book titled "The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl," where she provides readers with an inside look into her life and career.

She has been busy promoting her book by doing interviews and is set to appear outside the WWE.

Becky Lynch took to social media to announce that she will be in Washington, D.C., on March 28 at Sixth & I for a virtual and in-person signing.

"Washington, DC... The Man is coming to your city! Join me at Sixth & I on March 28 with Lauren Ober as we talk about my new book. Virtual tickets also available here if you can't make it in person! sixthandi.org," she wrote with the video below.

Check out her tweet here:

This appearance takes place right before WrestleMania weekend, meaning next week will be quite hectic for the former RAW Women's Champion, who must remain focused on her goal.

However, Becky Lynch seems to be focused on many things ahead of her important match at WrestleMania XL against Rhea Ripley.

