Why was Bo Dallas kicked off a flight? Grounds for his initial WWE release disclosed

Bo Dallas kickstarted his WWE career in 2008 when he signed and trained on their developmental platform, then known as Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW). His older brother Bray Wyatt charmed the wrestling world with his 'eater of worlds' gimmick and soon became a notable name in the company.

During his tenure on NXT, Dallas commenced a feud with PAC (fka Neville) for the NXT Championship. He eventually won the title in 2013 in an intense bout against Big E on a June edition of NXT in 2013. The 32-year-old made his main roster debut on RAW a year later and soon formed an unlikely alliance with Heath Slater, Curtis Axel, and Adam Rose, titled 'The Social Outcasts.' In April 2021, Bo Dallas was let go by the company.

Outside the ring, it seemed Bo Dallas had built an unhealthy relationship with alcohol. In 2016 it was alleged that the former RAW Tag Team Champion had been kicked off a flight while traveling from Texas to Mexico for being intoxicated. Fellow passengers stated that the pilot attempted to step in and control the situation, which seemingly worsened when the WWE Superstar started hurling explicit language at everyone.

However, this was not the first time Dallas had been arrested. In February 2012, he was apprehended for driving under influence in Florida.

Bo Dallas was allegedly interested in signing with AEW following WWE release

In the brief period between 2020 and 2021, a plethora of talents across brands were released by WWE. This resulted in a few wanting to join All Elite Wrestling.

In the aftermath of his release from World Wrestling Entertainment in 2021, rumors were afloat about Bo Dallas potentially being interested in signing with AEW. Additionally, with his former rival PAC already being associated with the promotion, it seemed Dallas wanted to pick up where he left off in their feud. But this did not come to fruition, and the former NXT Champion's wrestling future was unclear.

Last year, when Bray Wyatt made his highly anticipated return at Extreme Rules, he introduced the wrestling fraternity to a few new characters. This included the strangely appealing Uncle Howdy. Speculation has since been rife that Bo Dallas is the one behind the mysterious character. While Howdy has made his presence felt on several occasions, he is yet to reveal his true identity.

