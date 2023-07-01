Why is Brock Lesnar not advertised for Money in the Bank 2023? 3 possibilities explored

WWE has not advertised Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank 2023, but fans hoped to see The Beast Incarnate return on the upcoming premium live event.

The last time we saw Lesnar on WWE television was when he defeated Cody Rhodes at Night of Champions earlier this year. The two were involved in a brutal feud, with one victory apiece. Cody Rhodes is booked to compete at Money in the Bank, and fans wonder why Brock Lesnar is missing.

What if WWE is deliberately refraining from dropping major hints ahead of the show? Here, we explore potential reasons why WWE has not advertised Brock Lesnar for Money in the Bank. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1. WWE wants to keep Brock Lesnar's return a surprise

The first obvious answer to the question posed above is WWE has potentially decided to keep Brock Lesnar's return a surprise. The Beast was in a feud with Cody Rhodes before taking a break. The American Nightmare had challenged Lesnar to 'show up anywhere he is,' listing the locations of all his future events to provoke The Beast into attacking him.

Lesnar would love to make his presence known when Cody Rhodes takes on Dominik in a singles match. The Beast could interfere in the bout to cost Cody his match against The Judgment Day member. Or he might appear after the match to attack Cody Rhodes and make a statement.

Lesnar always walks out to a massive pop, and things would be better in front of a hyped UK crowd. Thus, even if it is the most apparent reason for not advertising Brock Lesnar's appearance at Money in the Bank, it is still a smart decision on WWE's part.

#2. Brock Lesnar returns on RAW after Money in the Bank

It is difficult to keep big WWE returns a secret today, especially within the international wrestling committee across social media platforms. With everyone expecting Brock Lesnar to return at MITB, WWE might have deemed it best to delay the return by one day.

The first episode of RAW after every big WWE Premium Live Event often accounts for Blockbuster entertainment. The creative team can book Lesnar's return on RAW after Money in the Bank 2023 and plan a subsequent segment with Cody Rhodes to set up the final chapter of their feud that would lead to a huge match at SummerSlam.

#3. Brock Lesnar delays his return until SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar competed at every WWE Premium Live Event this year, with his last appearance at Night of Champions in May 2023. If he wishes to extend his time away from the ring, we might see The Beast return directly at SummerSlam next month.

This would also allow the creative team to push Cody Rhodes into a brief feud with a top heel on RAW. The American Nightmare could use the momentum to better prepare himself for the final showdown with Brock Lesnar that would be the decision of their intense feud.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes