Why was Brock Lesnar convinced WWE would fire him? Taking a look at the incident that terrified The Beast

Brock Lesnar has been a dominant powerhouse given his impressive stature and physique. Despite the size and weight of his opponents, The Beast has always been able to overcome their strength and fling them around the ring with ease.

Lesnar signed with WWE's then-developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW) in 2000. He competed in a few dark matches before making his main roster debut on RAW in 2002. Lesnar feuded with many notable names of the industry including The Undertaker, John Cena, Kurt Angle, Triple H, Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns to name a few. Most of his opponents have always cited that The Beast often times forgets his strength while throwing them across the ring or hitting them with suplexes.

However, one incident during his time on OVW left him terrified. As narrated by Mark Henry during a Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive, the Hall of Famer challenged Brock Lesnar to a shoot match in a bid to showcase the stronger star. Henry claimed that the multi-time WWE Champion 'hyper-extended his knee' during a tackle which led him to be out of in-ring action for the next few weeks. A young Lesnar was afraid that the company would fire him if they came to know about it:

"He shot from about six feet away and went to my ankle. And he put both hands behind my ankle, and his shoulder in my knee, and hyper- extended my knee. And I was out for like, six to seven weeks. And I was just on the ground like,’Oh my God’, and he was like, ‘You're hurt’ and I was like, ‘damn, I can’t move and he was like, he's like, 'they're gonna fire me.' I said 'no, they not gonna fire you, they gonna fire me.' But we got a laugh about it later on but during that time he's like a very, very dangerous guy."

The Beast Incarnate's feud with Roman Reigns spanned over a course of seven years. However, the rivalry saga came to an end at SummerSlam last year in a hellacious, literal ring-overturning match.

Brock Lesnar set to compete against Omos at WrestleMania 39 in a blockbuster match

Brock Lesnar's towering height and strength puts him at an advantage over his opponents despite their wrestling statistics and overall physique. Few talents have been able to defeat the 45-year old star.

At Elimination Chamber, he went up against Bobby Lashley in a battle of powerhouses. A few weeks ago, Omos extended a challenge to The Beast Incarnate for a match at WrestleMania 39. This week on RAW, Lesnar confronted Omos's manager, MVP who held talks on his behalf. Brock Lesnar seemed to be in a good mood and the two engaged in a hilarious segment on the VIP Lounge.

He accepted the challenge laid out to face Omos at The Showcase of Immortals before hitting MVP with a vicious F5.

The seven-foot tall giant last competed against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in a behemoth of a battle. He also entered the Royal Rumble match only to be eliminated by Strowman.

